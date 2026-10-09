'Don't Use A Hammer To Kill A Fly': SC Asks Government To Rethink Delhi Metro Curbs Ahead Of CJP Protest

Supreme Court asked the government to revisit proposed Delhi Metro access curbs and road restrictions in Delhi
The bench cited hardship for commuters from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other NCR areas
The court said authorities may regulate movement for public order but should not halt transport completely
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to revisit proposed curbs on Delhi Metro access and roads around the national capital ahead of the October 10 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. It said restrictions must factor in the hardship such steps could cause commuters from across the National Capital Region.
The court told authorities to factor in the needs of hundreds of thousands of people, including students, employees and senior citizens travelling from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other NCR areas.
The court said officials could control movement to keep order, but not in a way that stops transport altogether. It called for the "free flow" of traffic and asked for a fresh look at the planned road closures. Law enforcement could impose restrictions, the court said, but it should separate stretches that needed control from those that did not so vehicles could keep moving.
The hearing centred on commuter access, not the protest itself. The court made clear that people travelling to Delhi for work and daily needs should not be stranded by broad transport restrictions.
Court's Warning
The court was blunt. “Everybody does not have a car… You cannot bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility,” the Chief Justice of India said during the hearing.
It underlined that the issue was the impact on daily travel ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10. “Our concern isn't with respect to protesters, but is about commuters from NCR who come to Delhi for livelihood,” the court said.
The bench also warned against a blanket approach. “One should not use hammer to kill fly,” the Supreme Court observed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would consult the government on the proposed restrictions and added that the measures could be regulated and periodically reviewed as the situation developed.
Metro And Road Plans
Delhi Police had asked DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 p.m. that evening, and to reduce train frequency at affected stations. The request said restrictions could continue on October 10 until the situation normalised.
That remained a police request, not a confirmed DMRC decision. The available reporting does not confirm any post-hearing revision or final Metro operating plan.
An October 2 Delhi Traffic Police advisory had flagged possible regulation or diversions on roads in central Delhi, but later reporting cautioned that it did not confirm closures for the protest date.