Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from 9 pm on Friday ahead of the October 10 CJP protest.
The demonstration seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Security preparations reportedly include the mobilisation of around 7,000 CRPF personnel.
The Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation returns to normal on Saturday, October 10, ahead of a planned protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The proposal also recommends reducing train frequency at the affected stations, citing security concerns and the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.
The proposal was conveyed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in an official communication dated October 8. The final decision rests with the DMRC, which had not confirmed whether the restrictions would be implemented as of Friday morning. Police said interchange facilities could remain available even if entry and exit gates were closed.
Which 57 Metro Stations Could Be Affected?
The proposed restrictions cover stations across central, north, south, east and other parts of Delhi. They include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan.
Other stations on the list are Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, INA on both metro lines, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjangarh, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid.
The proposal also names Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, GTB Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park and Shalimar Bagh.
The remaining stations are Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khazuri Khas, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West.
The letter was issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, and signed by Joint Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta. It asked the DMRC managing director to direct the relevant officials and staff to take appropriate measures.
CJP Protest Triggers Heightened Security In Delhi
The proposed metro restrictions come ahead of the October 10 demonstration called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed gathering, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said unauthorised gatherings would invite legal action and urged people not to participate.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the security preparations in a post on X on Friday, saying they “clearly show the level of panic and nervousness” following days of Opposition protests. His remarks were a political response to the deployment plans, rather than an official assessment of the security situation.
The security arrangements reportedly include the mobilisation of around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force personnel from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The Hindu reported that at least 70 CRPF companies, each comprising around 100 personnel, were being mobilised for law-and-order duties in Delhi. The deployment would be in addition to Delhi Police personnel and other central forces, including the Rapid Action Force.
Rail services are also expected to be affected. An October 9 railway order said Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 would be cancelled. The order also covered certain trains departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either station during Saturday’s specified window. Railway authorities cited the possibility of severe road congestion; they had not confirmed whether the cancellations were directly linked to the protest.
Police have also reportedly identified around 500 people and 200 social media channels for monitoring ahead of the demonstration. The measures follow heightened security in the New Delhi district since October 2, amid protests by Opposition parties and civil society groups over the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.