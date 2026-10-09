Delhi Police Proposes Closure Of 57 Metro Stations Ahead Of CJP Protest On October 10

Rail services are also expected to be affected. An October 9 railway order said Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 would be cancelled. The order also covered certain trains departing their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either station during Saturday’s specified window. Railway authorities cited the possibility of severe road congestion; they had not confirmed whether the cancellations were directly linked to the protest.