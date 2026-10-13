You Cannot Denotify Resistance: Abhijeet Dipke Vows Nationwide Protests As CJP Leaders At Jantar Mantar

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Delhi Police detained CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday as Abhijeet Dipke vowed nationwide protests until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

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Abhijit Dipke
CJP activist Abhijit Dipke Photo: ANI
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police detained Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday as they tried to reach Jantar Mantar

  • Abhijeet Dipke said the Cockroach Janta Party would continue protests across the country

  • Dipke linked the agitation to the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday as they tried to reach Jantar Mantar, while party founder Abhijeet Dipke said protests would continue nationwide until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned. The move followed Jantar Mantar's removal as a designated protest venue.

Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fearing public demonstrations and said the change would not end protests. “You cannot denotify the resistance, Narendra Modi,” Dipke said in a post.

Police detained Das and Ranka on Tuesday as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar, while Dipke claimed more party members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been picked up.

Dipke's Protest Warning

Dipke sharpened his attack on the government. “Narendra Modi's fear is evident from the fact that he has removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. He thinks protests will stop if Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site, but that is not going to happen. Jantar Mantars will now emerge across the country,” Dipke said.

He said the issue was not the venue itself but protests. “Narendra Modi's problem is not with Jantar Mantar as a location, but with protests. We must understand this,” he added.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Co-conveners Saurav Das, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Dipke also said demonstrations would continue nationwide until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. He made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to the venue's de-notification.

Detentions At Site

Delhi Police detained CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar, police said.

In a post on X, Dipke claimed several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

He described the attempt in combative terms. “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police,” Dipke said.

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