According to a statement attributed to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the men are now working for Hizbul Mujahideen from across the border. Their alleged activities include supplying weapons and funds, as well as encouraging and radicalising young people to participate in militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir. These are allegations contained in the police investigation; the available reports do not establish the individual roles of all 30 men through independent evidence.