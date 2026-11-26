Police say 30 men who went missing from Reasi between 1991 and 2003 crossed into Pakistan for weapons training and are now associated with Hizbul Mujahideen.
Investigators allege that some of the men were attempting to sell ancestral land and channel the proceeds into terrorist activities.
The J&K Police chief has approved the attachment of properties belonging to five men under the UAPA.
Thirty men who went missing from villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district between 1991 and 2003 allegedly crossed into Pakistan for weapons training and are now working to revive militancy in the region, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Investigators say the men are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and are involved in supplying arms, ammunition and money, while attempting to radicalise local youth. The disclosure comes as police move to cut off a potential source of terror financing: ancestral land allegedly being put up for sale in Reasi.
From Missing Men To Alleged Cross-Border Operatives
The case began with information received by Mahore Police Station on November 29, 2024, concerning 30 men from the Mahore and Chassana areas who had reportedly gone missing over a period spanning 1991 to 2003. Police said their investigation indicated that the men had crossed over to Pakistan to receive training in handling arms and ammunition, allegedly with the intention of waging war against India.
According to a statement attributed to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the men are now working for Hizbul Mujahideen from across the border. Their alleged activities include supplying weapons and funds, as well as encouraging and radicalising young people to participate in militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir. These are allegations contained in the police investigation; the available reports do not establish the individual roles of all 30 men through independent evidence.
Police Target Property Allegedly Linked To Terror Funding
The investigation has also turned towards land in Reasi. Police said witness statements and other evidence pointed to attempts by some of the men to sell ancestral property through associates, with the proceeds allegedly intended to finance terrorist activities. The authorities have moved to prevent those transactions from becoming a source of money for the network.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat approved the attachment of land belonging to five men under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The five identified in the police action are Mohammad Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom, Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom, Shokat Ali, Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain, and Imtiyaz Ahmad. Their properties are spread across areas including Shadole, Badder, Hunder, Khanti and Thuroo in Reasi.
The attachment is part of a wider effort to disrupt the financial and logistical networks that police say sustain militancy in the Jammu hinterland. By invoking the UAPA, investigators are seeking to stop the alleged conversion of property into funds for weapons, recruitment and further attacks. The case points to a strategy that extends beyond tracking armed operatives: it also seeks to follow the money and restrict the assets allegedly available to them.