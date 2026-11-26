Prakash Ambedkar issued the warning at the Samvidhan Samman Sabha ahead of Constitution Day in Maharashtra
He said the RSS and BJP were threatening the Constitution and returning to communal politics to stay in power
Ambedkar alleged a North-South divide was being pushed and linked it to the delimitation debate
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar warned on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, that the country could face a “blood revolution” if the Constitution is not protected and people are denied the right to choose their own representatives.
He was speaking at the Samvidhan Samman Sabha, held ahead of Constitution Day. He said it was “unfortunate” that the Constitution’s ideals were under threat because the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were doing everything to stay in power.
Constitution Under Threat
Ambedkar said the RSS and BJP were returning to communal politics to win elections. He described their agenda as “anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan”.
“They have this mindset of paying Pakistan and get bomb thrown at the country,” he said at the Samvidhan Samman Sabha.
He brought up the Pulwama attack and asked whether any country had backed India. He said European nations had supported Iran. He also questioned why Nepal’s prime minister had come to India and what came out of the Sri Lanka meeting, urging people to "understand the game plan."
North-South Balance
Hinting at the delimitation bill, he said India’s unity rested on a balance between North and South. He warned that the RSS and BJP wanted to create a divide by increasing the dominance of the North.
“A mechanism built over 70 years ensured there was a balance between northern and southern dominance. BJP and RSS are trying to break this arrangement out of greed. The day the South feels its dominance in Delhi is weakening, it won’t stay.”
He added that after Independence, the country chose nation over religion.
He alleged that the BJP had instigated a North-South divide, put religion at the centre once again and was running the country through corporates such as Adani and Ambani.
Opposition Criticism
Ambedkar also took aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying they had not raised questions on these matters.
He told Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to stay alert, saying Mr. Thackeray wanted power. He also described NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar as a friend of Dawood Ibrahim.
“I know everything about these leaders and RSS has documented the history,” he said.
Defence And Drought
He also questioned the government on defence, saying India was reported to have taken delivery of 36 Rafale jets, but the count on the ground was 32.
He asked how many the country actually had and, if a jet had been shot down in conflict, where the pilot was: “with them or in the country.”
He also said the Prime Minister’s “56-inch” image had suddenly shrunk and that he had “taken refuge at America’s feet.”
He also warned that after December, rural Maharashtra would begin migrating to Pune, Mumbai and other metros.