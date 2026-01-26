R-Day Special: What Does the Constitution Mean to Us, Really? A Teenager’s Republic Day

If the Constitution feels distant to many teenagers, it isn’t for lack of books attempting to explain it—but for how, and by whom, those explanations are offered. Mukunda Rao’s work occupies a distinctive place in this landscape, shaped as much by his life as by his writing. Trained as an engineer and long employed in the corporate world, Rao came to the Constitution not as a lawyer or academic, but as a citizen unsettled by how little everyday India—especially children—understood the document that governs their lives. His decision to step away from professional certainty and dedicate himself to constitutional education was driven not by authority, but by unease: the sense that something foundational was being inherited without context, conversation or care. That outsider’s curiosity animates The Constitution of India for Beginners, which treats liberty, equality and secularism not as legal abstractions or patriotic slogans, but as ethical questions rooted in daily life—at home, in classrooms and in public spaces.