BJP, RSS Told 'Lies' About Sonia Gandhi All Her Life; Now She Is Telling The Truth: Priyanka

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Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends her mother's newly released memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in Kerala, dismissing BJP accusations of historical whitewashing

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Sonia Gandhis memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi’s personal memoir, chronicles her journey from her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and adjustment to Indian life to the tragedies that shaped the Gandhi family and the Congress-led alliance's 2004 electoral victory, following which she declined the prime minister's post and led the party and the government coalition for a decade. Sonia seen during a Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, in this file image dated, May. 17, 1999. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her mother Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, during a media interaction in her Wayanad constituency on Thursday.

  • She accused the BJP and RSS of fabricating stories and spreading "lies" about Sonia Gandhi for years while the former Congress president remained silent, asserting that she now has every right to tell her own story.

  • Her comments came in response to BJP criticism dismissing the book as an attempt to "whitewash" controversial Congress chapters, including the 1975 Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the BJP and RSS had spread falsehoods about her mother, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, for most of her life in the country and were now calling her statements made in a book false when she was speaking the truth.

She was referring to Gandhi's memoir released recently.

"For most of my mother's adult life in India, the BJP, RSS, and many others have said whatever they wanted to say about her. They have told lies, they have fabricated stories, they have completely invented things and she has been quiet. Now she is telling her story. She has a right to tell her story," the Wayanad MP asserted.

Priyanka was replying to reporters' queries regarding the BJP's reaction to her mother's book.

"For so long they have been telling lies about my mother. Now she is telling the truth. So obviously they are going to say that (it is false). What else can they say. Anyways, I am very happy they are reading her book," she added.

Related Content
Copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', displayed at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
People browse and purchase copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Sonia Gandhi - PTI
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson (CPP) and MP Sonia Gandhi, right, during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as she makes her debut on Instagram, in New Delhi. - File Photo: AICC

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of trying to "justify" the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and giving a "clean chit" to her late husband Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in her memoir, and said her book "Belonging" should instead have been named "whitewashing".

Sonia Gandhi's memoir -- 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' -- was released on Tuesday, inviting both positive and negative feedback regarding its content.

The ruling party had also alleged that Gandhi's memoir exposed her real face that "her tears flow for Muslim votes only" but they dry up when Pakistani terrorists kill Indians and Naxalites carry out "massacre of Sanatanis".

Vadra said that whatever her mother wanted to explain or whatever was her point of view, she has put in her book.

"Everyone has their own personal point of view. Everyone has their own story, right," she added.

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