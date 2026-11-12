Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends her mother's newly released memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in Kerala, dismissing BJP accusations of historical whitewashing

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi’s personal memoir, chronicles her journey from her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and adjustment to Indian life to the tragedies that shaped the Gandhi family and the Congress-led alliance's 2004 electoral victory, following which she declined the prime minister's post and led the party and the government coalition for a decade. Sonia seen during a Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, in this file image dated, May. 17, 1999. | Photo: PTI