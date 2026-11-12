Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges journalists at BJP headquarters to showcase India's global achievements, combat drug abuse, and accelerate the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters upon his arrival to address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, in New Delhi. The event marks 25 years of PM Modi in public office as head of government, tracing back to October 7, 2001, when he first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. BJP National President Nitin Nabin is also seen. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI