India Rejects OIC Resolutions On Kashmir, Accuses Pakistan Of Propaganda

India rejected OIC references, calling them “malicious, biased, and false”.
New Delhi accused Pakistan of using the OIC for propaganda.
India reaffirmed its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday denounced the references to India and called them “malicious, biased, and false”, which were passed at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Baghdad on October 17-18.
In a statement released on social media, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was disappointed that the OIC had “once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda.”
In the statement, the Ministry said, “We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18."
It further added, "The references to India are malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda."
India’s strong response followed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir adopted at the 52nd session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers. Pakistan is a founding member and a prominent participant in the OIC.
India Slammed Pakistan On Kashmir
India also rejected the OIC’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir and other internal matters. The government said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “integral and inalienable parts of India”.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jammu and Kashmir had seen significant economic growth since the abrogation of Article 370. It said people had benefited directly from improvements in infrastructure, tourism and connectivity.
On the issue of Kashmir, MEA stated, “ The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality."
It added that over the past years since the abrogation of Art 370, Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth and benefits accruing directly to its people through infrastructure development, tourism and connectivity.
New Delhi once again condemned Pakistan’s “illegal and forcible occupation” of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism,” India said.
At its Baghdad session, the OIC passed a resolution expressing concern over the "deterioration in the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir". It also maintained that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved.