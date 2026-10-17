The National Centre for Seismology recorded a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Pakistan at 10.37 am IST on Saturday, at a depth of 15 km.
The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.7, placing the epicentre around 48 km west-northwest of Khuzdar in Balochistan, at a depth of approximately 10 km.
Pakistan lies in a seismically active region near the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, whose movement contributes to earthquakes across the region.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan on Saturday, October 17, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 10.37 am Indian Standard Time at a depth of 15 km, with its epicentre coordinates recorded at 27.944° north latitude and 66.532° east longitude. The NCS listed the location as Pakistan in its earthquake alert.
Epicentre Located In Pakistan; US Geological Survey Records Magnitude 5.7
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Pakistan at 5.06 am UTC on Saturday, corresponding to approximately 10.37 am local time in Pakistan and India. Its preliminary estimate placed the epicentre about 48 km west-northwest of Khuzdar, in Balochistan, at a depth of around 10 km. The difference between the USGS and NCS readings is not unusual, as seismic agencies can report different magnitudes, depths and epicentre coordinates based on their respective analyses.
The NCS reported the earthquake at a depth of 15 km, while the USGS estimate put it at 10 km. Both measurements place the event relatively close to the Earth's surface. However, the available reports did not establish the extent of damage or whether casualties had occurred. No confirmed assessment of the impact on nearby communities was available in the sources reviewed for this report.
Pakistan Lies In An Active Seismic Zone
Pakistan is vulnerable to earthquakes because it lies near the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Their movement contributes to seismic activity across parts of the country, including Balochistan, where major fault systems make earthquakes a recurring hazard. The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre monitors seismic events and disseminates earthquake information to authorities and the public.
Earthquake magnitude measures the energy released at the source, while the effects experienced on the ground depend on factors including depth, distance from the epicentre, local geology, building construction and population density. A relatively shallow earthquake can produce stronger shaking near its epicentre than a deeper event of similar magnitude, although the actual impact varies. Damage and casualties cannot be inferred from magnitude alone and require confirmation from local authorities.
An earthquake occurs when the ground shakes as energy is released beneath the Earth's surface. The Earth's outer layer consists of enormous slabs of solid rock, known as tectonic plates, which move over a hotter, slowly flowing layer of rock beneath them. The movement of these plates contributes to earthquakes and volcanic activity, particularly in regions where the plates meet.
Although tectonic plates are constantly moving, their edges can become stuck against one another. As the plates continue to push or pull, pressure accumulates underground. Eventually, the rock can fracture or shift along a fault — a crack in the Earth's crust that may extend for many kilometres. When the accumulated stress is released, the plates suddenly slip past one another, sending energy through the surrounding rock and causing the ground to shake.