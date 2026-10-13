Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Panama Days After Powerful 7.7 Tremor

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Panama on Monday, days after a magnitude 7.7 tremor on October 9.
Friday’s earthquake damaged nearly 900 homes and affected schools, healthcare facilities and roads.
Panama declared a state of emergency and coordinated relief operations.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit the country on October 9. The latest tremor occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres, with details of any damage not immediately available as authorities continued to assess the impact of the earlier quake.
Panama has recorded more than 300 aftershocks since Friday’s earthquake, including tremors measuring magnitudes 6.1 and 6.6, René García, director of the country’s Emergency Operations Centre, told CNN.
Nearly 900 Homes Damaged, 27 Injured In Friday’s Earthquake
Friday’s earthquake damaged homes, schools, healthcare facilities, roads and public buildings across several parts of Panama. At least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes were damaged, emergency authorities said. No deaths had been reported, although officials warned that the figures could change as assessments continued in remote areas.
Los Santos, Coclé, Veraguas and Herrera were among the worst-affected provinces. The earthquake struck at 12.56 pm local time on Friday, with its epicentre around 39 kilometres north-west of Tonosí in Los Santos province, state news agency Xinhua reported. CNN, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS), reported a preliminary magnitude of 7.7.
The government declared a state of emergency on Saturday to coordinate relief operations and support affected communities. Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac said the declaration would ensure that government agencies remained prepared and had the resources needed to assist residents.
President José Raúl Mulino ordered the formation of a commission to coordinate relief efforts and manage resources. The government also set up donation centres, including one at Omar Park in Panama City. Mulino urged residents to remain calm and visited a hospital in Penonomé, where patients were evacuated and treated outdoors, CNN reported.
Transport Disruptions As India Expresses Solidarity
The earthquake also disrupted transport services. Two metro lines suspended operations, while Panama’s main international airport temporarily closed as a precaution before reopening later in the day.
The US Tsunami Warning System initially warned of possible tsunami waves along some coastlines but subsequently confirmed that the threat had passed. The US Embassy in Panama had also warned of potential aftershocks and tsunami threats affecting nine countries in Central and South America.
India expressed solidarity with Panama following the October 9 earthquake. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a message on X on Saturday, offering support to the Panamanian government and people and extending prayers for those injured and affected by the disaster.
“India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake,” Jaishankar said, expressing concern for those affected, particularly families facing loss and hardship.
The Ministry of External Affairs separately reiterated India’s solidarity with Panama as the country continued relief operations and assessed the damage caused by the earthquake.