Defence Ministry Signs ₹4,106 Cr Deals For IAF Satellite, Navy Torpedoes

The Defence Ministry signed contracts worth ₹4,106 crore on October 15 for the IAF’s GSAT-7C communication satellite and the Indian Navy’s Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes.
NewSpace India Limited received the ₹2,563 crore contract for the indigenously developed satellite, while Bharat Dynamics Limited secured the ₹1,543 crore torpedo contract.
The contracts cover secure communication for IAF assets and long-range anti-submarine capabilities for the Navy, supporting domestic defence manufacturing.
The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed contracts worth Rs 4,106 crore for the GSAT-7C communication satellite for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.
The contracts were signed in New Delhi on October 15 in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) A Anbarasu.
The GSAT-7C contract, worth Rs 2,563 crore, was signed with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Bengaluru. The satellite has been designed, developed and manufactured in India and will provide secure and continuous communication for IAF assets.
The second contract, worth Rs 1,543 crore, was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, for Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes. The ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo was developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.
According to the Defence Ministry, Varunastra has manoeuvring capabilities that allow it to engage enemy submarines at long ranges. The torpedoes will be used by the Indian Navy for anti-submarine warfare.
The ministry said the contracts were part of efforts to expand domestic defence manufacturing and develop critical technologies under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.