A.

I would not characterise this as a departure from the fundamentals of air power. Speed, reach, flexibility and precision remain as relevant as ever. The most important lesson is that the battle space no longer divides neatly into separate domains. Air power must now operate across the entire spectrum—from the traditional air domain to the electromagnetic, cyber and space domains—with far greater integration.

This is why we now think in terms of aerospace power rather than air power alone. Our understanding of air superiority has evolved in the same way. It is no longer only about fighter aircraft engaging other fighter aircraft. It is about achieving the degree of control over the air and aerospace environment that our operations need, while denying the adversary the freedom to interfere. Increasingly, it depends on information and decision superiority: the ability to sense earlier, understand faster and act before the adversary.

Recent conflicts have also sharpened specific lessons. Drones have evolved from eyes in the sky to claws in the sky. Attacking forces now use saturation attacks, sending waves of inexpensive drones to exhaust interceptors. Using an expensive missile against a cheap drone is unsustainable, so air defence is being reshaped around cost-efficiency as well as altitude. We are building low-cost hard-kill layers, soft-kill measures and directed-energy options, and moving from single, large radars towards distributed networks of sensors. We have also learnt that a modern force must be able to fight even when communications, navigation and space-based services are degraded or denied. Our own experience in Operation Sindoor reinforced every one of these lessons. The adversary’s drones and stand-off weapons were defeated by our home-grown, networked air defence.

Information superiority, decision superiority and the effects-based employment of air power are now central to how we plan and fight, while the fundamentals of air power remain firmly intact. This approach is reflected at the national level in the Joint Doctrine for Multi-Domain Operations, released by the defence minister in August 2025. It is also visible in concrete steps. The IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System is connected with the army’s Akashteer and the navy’s Trigun to create a common, real-time air picture. Exercises such as Antariksha Abhyas examine the consequences of losing access to space.