The government appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, effective October 31, 2026.
Dixit will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and take charge in the rank of Air Chief Marshal.
The government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, the Ministry of Defence said.
Dixit, who is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, will take charge in the rank of Air Chief Marshal from the afternoon of October 31, 2026.
He will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who will superannuate on October 31.
Dixit is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3,500 hours of flying experience. He has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command.