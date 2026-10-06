The Government has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31, 2026. He will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who superannuates on October 31, 2026. An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, Air Marshal Dixit has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command