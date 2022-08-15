Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Home National

PM Modi Lauds Kids Who Say No To Foreign Toys, Says 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Runs Through Their Veins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called ‘Toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.

Narendra Modi also congratulated individual members of the Indian contingent who won medals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 3:37 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saluted children who say no to imported toys asserting that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through their veins.

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the nation's consciousness has been awakened. 

"I want to salute the little children between 5 and 7 years of age. The nation's consciousness has been awakened. I have heard from countless families that 5-7 year old children tell their parents that they do not want to play with foreign toys. When a 5-year-old child makes such a resolution, it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and  'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through his veins," he said. 

The Prime Minister had also lauded Indian toy industry in his monthly "Mann ki Baat’ broadcast in July noting that its export has soared to Rs 2,600 crore from Rs 300-400 crore.

Calling on people to be "vocal for local toys", the prime minister had last year said that about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.

Noting that India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars (over Rs 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars (Rs 7.5 lakh crore), Modi had pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called ‘Toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

