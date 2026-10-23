India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Over Terrorism, Kargil And Jammu and Kashmir

Bhavika Mangalanandan, India’s First Secretary at the United Nations, joined the discussion and pushed back on Pakistan’s remarks. She said the report singled out alleged Covid-19 wrong practices in the Global South while overlooking similar tragedies in developed countries. She said it was “deeply ironic that a State that did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers who were killed in combat in 1999 in Kargil, unabashedly speaks with fervor on faith, religious freedom and burial rights.”