In 1999, the Left Front government led by Chief Minister Jyoti Basu pursued a proposal to rename the state. Accounts of the Assembly discussion differ. The Indian Express reported that an all-party proposal for ‘Bangla’ followed an initiative by then Deputy Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Its November 23, 2026 report says an initial proposal to retain ‘West Bengal’ was amended in favour of ‘Bangla’. The Telegraph, however, reported that a proposal for ‘Paschim Banga’ was discussed in the Assembly on July 20 and sent to the Centre. The attempt did not result in a name change.