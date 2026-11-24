Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government revives the demand to rename West Bengal as Paschim Banga.
The December 9 Assembly resolution could advance the West Bengal name change proposal.
From Bangla to Paschim Banga, a timeline of failed renaming attempts and the Centre's role.
The West Bengal Cabinet has approved a proposal to rename the state ‘Paschim Banga’, reviving earlier attempts by Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments to change the state's name, none of which resulted in an official renaming. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on November 23 that a resolution seeking the change would be tabled in the Assembly on December 9. If passed, it will be sent to the Centre for the next stage of the process.
The latest move revives a decades-long debate over the state's name, driven by demands for greater recognition of its Bengali identity and concerns about its position towards the end of alphabetical listings.
Why Has West Bengal Sought A Name Change?
The debate is rooted in Bengal's history and Partition. The British partitioned Bengal in 1905. The 1905 partition was annulled in 1911, before Bengal was divided again in 1947. Its western part became West Bengal in India, while the eastern part became East Bengal, which was part of Pakistan and was renamed East Pakistan in 1955. East Pakistan became Bangladesh in 1971.
The name ‘West Bengal’ emerged from this division of undivided Bengal. Over the decades, political leaders have argued that the state should have a name more closely associated with its Bengali language, culture and history.
There has also been an administrative argument. Because ‘West Bengal’ begins with W, the state appears towards the end of alphabetical listings at inter-state meetings and official gatherings. Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly cited the disadvantage, arguing that the state's representatives often had to wait until other states had spoken.
The Indian Express reported that Banerjee had complained that by the time West Bengal got its turn to speak, “the hall was half-empty or the audience was fast asleep”. A name beginning with B, such as Bangla, would have moved the state considerably higher in alphabetical listings. ‘Paschim Banga’, beginning with P, would move the state ahead of W in alphabetical listings, but would still leave it relatively low in the sequence. The earlier proposal of ‘Bangla’ would have offered a greater advantage.
From 1974 To 2018: A Timeline Of Renaming Attempts
The debate predates the 1999 Assembly discussion. The Indian Express reported that the issue was first raised in 1974, during the Congress government led by Siddhartha Shankar Ray. The Telegraph report traces discussions to the 1970s and lists suggestions that emerged over the years, including ‘Bangla’, ‘Bongo’, ‘Bangodesh’ and ‘Bangobhumi’.
In 1999, the Left Front government led by Chief Minister Jyoti Basu pursued a proposal to rename the state. Accounts of the Assembly discussion differ. The Indian Express reported that an all-party proposal for ‘Bangla’ followed an initiative by then Deputy Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Its November 23, 2026 report says an initial proposal to retain ‘West Bengal’ was amended in favour of ‘Bangla’. The Telegraph, however, reported that a proposal for ‘Paschim Banga’ was discussed in the Assembly on July 20 and sent to the Centre. The attempt did not result in a name change.
After the TMC came to power in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee government revived the demand. On September 2, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking to change the state's English name to ‘Paschim Banga’. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government subsequently indicated that it would introduce the West Bengal (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2014, in Parliament. However, the Bill was never tabled, The Indian Express reported.
The TMC government made another attempt in 2016, when the Assembly proposed three names for different languages: ‘Bangla’ in Bengali, ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangal’ in Hindi. The Centre objected to the use of different names and insisted on a uniform name.
On July 26, 2018, the Assembly passed a fresh resolution proposing ‘Bangla’ across all three languages. The proposal did not advance, with the Centre raising concerns about confusion with neighbouring Bangladesh. Sections of the state BJP also opposed the name, citing the historical significance of Partition.
What Is Different About The Latest Proposal?
The latest proposal revives the earlier ‘Paschim Banga’ demand, seeking to replace ‘West Bengal’ with ‘Paschim Banga’ in English-language official documents and administrative records. After the Cabinet meeting on November 23, Adhikari said: “In English, we will write our state's name exactly as we say it in Bengali, that is, ‘Paschim Banga’,” The Telegraph reported.
The Assembly's Winter Session is scheduled from December 4 to 14, with the resolution due to be tabled on December 9. Adhikari said the proposal would be sent to the Centre after the Assembly passed it. The BJP's presence in power at both the state and national levels could make the process politically easier than previous attempts, although central approval cannot be assumed.
Opposition leaders have questioned both the process and the political consistency behind the move. Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy called for an all-party committee and broader consultation, saying: “The name West Bengal has a political history and context. To change the name, an all-party committee needs to be formed.”
CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty pointed to the political reversal, saying: “When he was in the TMC, they aggressively stopped this from happening. Now he is doing this as the BJP's chief minister, essentially endorsing our position on this.” TMC Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen accused the Centre of stalling the party's earlier proposals, describing the delay as “oppressive centralism and anti-democratic suppression”, The Telegraph reported.
How Can A State Be Renamed In India?
A state government cannot change its official name through a Cabinet decision or Assembly resolution alone. Article 3 of the Constitution gives Parliament the power to alter the name, area or boundaries of a state through legislation.
A Bill seeking such a change can be introduced in Parliament only on the President's recommendation. Before its introduction, the President must refer the Bill to the concerned state legislature to seek its views within a specified period. The legislature's views are not binding on Parliament, which retains the authority to decide whether to pass the legislation.
Article 4 provides for consequential changes to the Constitution's First and Fourth Schedules. A law passed under Article 3 is not treated as a constitutional amendment under Article 368. The Bill must be passed by both Houses of Parliament and receive the President's assent before the name change takes effect.
For now, ‘Paschim Banga’ remains a proposal. The December 9 Assembly resolution, if passed, will be an important step, but the state's official name will change only after Parliament completes the legislative process.