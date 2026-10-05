Rajasthan Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the DGP alleging misuse of the police force and unfair pressure on councillors during local body polls.
Party heavyweights accused the ruling government of deploying law enforcement to intimidate candidates and manipulate election outcomes.
The delegation demanded an impartial inquiry into police conduct and urged neutrality ahead of upcoming rural elections.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday met DGP Rajeev Sharma and accused the police of acting at the behest of the BJP government during the recently held urban local body elections.
They submitted a memorandum to the DGP seeking an impartial inquiry into the alleged role of the police during the elections.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Jully alleged that while the police were expected to maintain law and order, they were instead being used to “pick up councillors”.
“We have submitted our complaint along with evidence. We have requested the DGP to conduct an impartial inquiry and the truth will come out,” Jully said.
He alleged that the BJP government had brought disrepute to the state police by using it for political purposes.
“Whether there was a Congress government or a BJP government in Rajasthan, never before was the police used in this manner to pick up councillors or for such irregularities in elections,” he said.
Jully said such incidents should not happen again.
“If this happens again and the law and order situation deteriorates, the responsibility will lie with those concerned,” he said.
The Congress had earlier accused the BJP government of misusing the police and administration to influence councillors during the elections. The BJP has denied the allegations of misuse of government machinery.