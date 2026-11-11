‘I Took A Lot Of Time’: Trump Explains The Private Letter He Left For Biden

A two-page handwritten letter Donald Trump left for Joe Biden before leaving the White House in January 2021 has emerged in Biden's forthcoming memoir
Addressed to “46”, the note praised Biden's commitment to the American people, despite their bitter political rivalry
The disclosure contrasts with Biden's criticism of Trump's presidency and his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack in Promise Me, America, due for publication on November 17, 2026
A handwritten letter that Donald Trump left for Joe Biden before leaving the White House in January 2021 has been revealed in Biden's forthcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America. Addressed to “46”, the note offered a conciliatory message to Biden, telling him that he knew “how much you love the American people”.
AP reviewed a photocopy of the two-page letter, reported that Trump wrote it on White House stationery using a black marker. In the note, Trump reflected on how previous presidents had often been swept along by history rather than changing it, before expressing confidence that Biden would make his own mark because of his commitment to the American people.
The letter's contents had remained private for nearly six years. Biden first acknowledged receiving it on January 20, 2021, the day he was sworn in as the 46th US president. During an exchange with reporters at the White House, he described it as “very generous” but declined to disclose its contents, saying he wanted to speak to Trump before discussing the private message.
Biden later showed the letter to some members of his staff but did not allow them to read it, according to AP.
Trump Confirmed Leaving The Note
Trump acknowledged writing the letter during a September 2023 interview. Asked about the message, he said he had left Biden a “nice note” and had taken considerable time thinking about what to write.
“I'd love him to do a great job, even if it was very bad politically,” Trump added, saying he would prefer Biden to succeed as president.
The gesture contrasted with Trump's public conduct during the 2021 transition. He refused to concede his defeat in the 2020 election, skipped Biden's inauguration and left Washington before the incoming president was sworn in. He also did not host Biden and his wife Jill for the traditional White House tea.
A Different Assessment In The Memoir
The letter's disclosure comes alongside Biden's sharply critical assessment of Trump elsewhere in the memoir. In an excerpt published by The Atlantic, Biden accused Trump of leading the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and attempting to remain in power after losing the election.
Titled Promise Me, America, the 480-page memoir is being published by Little, Brown and Company and is scheduled for release on November 17, 2026.