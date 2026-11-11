Italy Evacuates 312 Schools After Bomb Threats; Similar Warnings Hit UK And Ireland

More than 6,300 schools across Italy received bomb-threat emails on Wednesday, with 312 schools evacuated
Similar threatening messages reached schools in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
The anonymous email also threatened Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while investigations continued
Around 6,000 schools across Italy received anonymous bomb-threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuations and security checks, while similar messages were sent to educational institutions in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Authorities in the three UK and Irish jurisdictions said they had found no evidence of a credible threat, as investigations into the emails continued.
Italy's Education Ministry told state news agency that the message had reached approximately 6,000 schools. However, not all institutions were evacuated. The Associated Press reported that 312 schools were evacuated as police and security teams carried out checks. No suspicious devices or injuries were reported.
The anonymous email reportedly claimed that explosives had been planted inside school buildings and also contained a threat against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. It was signed using the name "Mikhail Andropov", who claimed to lead an organisation calling itself Vilayat of Misoginistan. Neither the sender's identity nor the existence of the purported organisation has been independently established.
What Authorities Said
Meloni said security checks had found no evidence of a concrete danger and described the threats as appearing to be part of a strategy to generate alarm and concern. She said investigations were under way and convened a meeting with senior ministers, intelligence officials and the National Cybersecurity Agency to assess the situation.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi cautioned against assuming that the incidents were centrally coordinated. "It is premature to speak of a coordinated effort," he said, adding that investigators would determine whether there was a common organisation behind the messages. He also said some incidents could involve copycat behaviour.
Across The UK And Ireland
In Northern Ireland, more than 300 schools reported receiving the same threatening email, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Police said the message originated outside the UK and was being treated as a hoax after searches failed to identify anything suspicious. Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said the risk to the public was low.
Police Scotland said similar messages had been sent to schools across Scotland and the UK. Its Cyber and Fraud Unit was investigating their origin, but the force said there was no evidence of a credible threat or wider danger. It advised that schools did not need to evacuate or keep children away solely because of the emails.
In the Republic of Ireland, An Garda Síochána confirmed receiving reports of a generic threatening communication sent to several educational institutions. Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton said police had assessed the message as non-credible and advised schools that evacuations were unnecessary.
The incidents come amid earlier bomb-threat disruptions involving European flights and broadcasters. However, authorities have not established that the school threats were part of a single coordinated campaign or linked them to any government or organisation. Investigations are continuing.