Meloni described the involvement of young people in the Milan riots as “painful and frightening” and called for action to prevent the violence from being imitated.
Italy’s new decree provides for 500 additional soldiers in Milan, financial liability for parents whose children cause damage and tougher penalties for violent participation in demonstrations.
The weekend unrest involved looting, property damage and clashes with police, amid wider demonstrations over the cost of living.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced tougher security measures after violent weekend riots in Milan damaged shops, triggered looting and left more than 100 police officers injured. Calling the presence of young rioters “painful and frightening”, Meloni said the government needed to act to prevent footage of the violence from inspiring others to imitate it. The measures include deploying 500 additional soldiers to Milan and tightening penalties for offences committed during demonstrations.
In a video posted on social media, Meloni said young people had gathered to smash property, steal goods and film themselves doing so. She argued that such behaviour could not be justified as political protest or social dissent. “Devastare e rubare non è protesta, è criminalità” — “Vandalism and theft are not protest; they are crime” — she said.
Government Tightens Penalties After Milan Unrest
Under the government decree, an additional 500 soldiers will be deployed in Milan until the end of the year. Parents could be held financially responsible for damage caused by their children, while the measures would make it easier to prosecute offenders aged over 14. The decree also creates a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €20,000. Harsher penalties apply in cases involving face coverings or injuries.
The measures must be converted into law by Parliament within 60 days. The government also plans to expand capacity in juvenile detention facilities and increase the number of judges dealing with juvenile cases. The changes form part of Meloni’s broader law-and-order agenda, which has drawn criticism from rights advocates concerned about the expansion of criminal penalties and their impact on civil liberties.
Riots Leave Shops Damaged, Police Injured
The unrest erupted in Milan’s central shopping district over the weekend, with groups of young people smashing shop windows, looting stores and setting property on fire. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse rioters. Authorities said more than 100 officers were injured over two days, while arrests included dozens of minors. The violence also prompted some luxury shops in the city centre to close or remove merchandise amid fears of further unrest.
The disturbances coincided with demonstrations in Italy and neighbouring France over the cost of living and public services. Although some gatherings escalated into violence, the broader protests also reflected economic grievances. The Italian government has framed its response around public order and accountability, while debate continues over how to prevent violence without restricting the right to peaceful assembly.