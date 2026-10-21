Government Tightens Penalties After Milan Unrest

Under the government decree, an additional 500 soldiers will be deployed in Milan until the end of the year. Parents could be held financially responsible for damage caused by their children, while the measures would make it easier to prosecute offenders aged over 14. The decree also creates a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €20,000. Harsher penalties apply in cases involving face coverings or injuries.