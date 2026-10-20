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France’s Streets Fall Quiet Under Curfews, But Fresh Protests Loom

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

President Emmanuel Macron has rejected his interior minister’s offer to resign following criticism of the security response, as the government faces pressure to prevent further violence while addressing public anger over living costs and public services.

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Violent protests in France
A protester wraps a French flag around them in front of the burning tourism office during a demonstration against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Summary of this article

  • Targeted curfews helped keep parts of France calm overnight after a weekend of rioting, looting and attacks on public buildings

  • Authorities reported around 2,400 arrests and nearly 1,000 injured police officers, while Macron rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez’s offer to resign

  • Fresh demonstrations are planned for Saturday as anger over living costs, fuel prices, education and public services continues

French cities remained calm overnight under targeted curfews imposed after a weekend of protests descended into looting and clashes, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, as protest groups announced plans for fresh demonstrations on Saturday.

“The targeted curfews have contributed to the calm of last night,” Lecornu said in a post on X, adding that the restrictions could be extended “where the situation requires it”, Reuters reported.

Curfews Imposed

The government ordered partial curfews in parts of Paris and other cities, including Lille and Nice, following Saturday’s unrest. In Paris, police imposed restrictions on demonstrations in certain areas from 8pm and a curfew around Place de la République and Les Halles from 11pm until 6am on Tuesday.

Lecornu had ruled out a blanket curfew for Paris, saying localised restrictions were more appropriate. In Lille and several nearby towns, a curfew for minors was imposed from 8pm to 6am for two nights, with the agreement of local mayors.

The prime minister said the unrest was concentrated in specific urban areas and instructed prefects to coordinate with local authorities and business representatives on targeted measures to protect residents and commercial property.

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France Protests Turn Violent: Nearly 1,000 Police Injured, 2,400 Arrested As Macron Urges Calm

By Outlook News Desk

Arrests And Damage

The Interior Ministry said around 2,400 people were arrested during Saturday’s unrest and nearly 1,000 police officers were injured. One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In Paris, nearly 1,000 municipal cleaning staff were mobilised overnight and on Sunday to clear debris and repair damage to public spaces, the city government said. Shops and businesses in several neighbourhoods were looted or damaged, while public buildings were attacked in other cities.

Macron addressed the nation on Sunday, distinguishing between those responsible for violence and demonstrators whose concerns he described as legitimate. He pledged government discussions with students, teachers, trade unions, employers and local authorities to find solutions.

Political Fallout

Macron on Monday rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez’s offer to resign, instead asking him to address the security failures that had left parts of major cities exposed to looting.

The government has also ordered online platforms selling stolen goods to remove listings and cooperate with investigations. Lecornu said authorities were pursuing a substantial judicial response, with nearly 80% of arrests resulting in proceedings, according to his Monday briefing.

France Protests: Lecornu Says Curfews Helped Calm Unrest, Emergency Still Possible

By Outlook News Desk

Fresh Protests

The demonstrations began with student strikes over declining school standards and deteriorating facilities before expanding into wider anger over rising prices and concerns about healthcare, housing and welfare services, Reuters reported.

Protest groups have announced another round of demonstrations for Saturday, while trade unions have called for strikes and rallies on November 5.

The government is now seeking to restore security through local restrictions and prosecutions while preparing for further protests over the grievances that sparked the mobilisation.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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