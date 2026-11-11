Nvidia Succession: Who Could Take Over The AI Giant From Jensen Huang?

Nvidia has no formal succession plan or publicly identified heir apparent to Jensen Huang.
Six executives, including Colette Kress, Ian Buck and Huang's children, have emerged as potential candidates.
The company's board faces questions over its independence and preparedness for a leadership transition.
Nvidia has spent more than three decades building itself into one of the world's most valuable companies under the leadership of Jensen Huang. But as questions emerge over the future of its 63-year-old chief executive, the artificial intelligence chipmaker faces an uncomfortable reality: it has no clear succession plan and no publicly identified second-in-command who could take over from him.
The concern has intensified following the controversy surrounding Huang's relationship with a businesswoman identified by US intelligence agencies as a suspected Chinese spy. Nvidia's board is investigating the matter, while Huang continues to lead the company.
Beyond the immediate controversy, the episode has drawn attention to a deeper governance problem. Nvidia has become so closely associated with its founder that his sudden departure could pose a significant risk to its operations and leadership.
A report by The New York Times said Nvidia does not appear to have a succession plan for Huang and lacks an obvious internal candidate to replace him. Bloomberg has also highlighted how the company's decision-making remains heavily centred around its chief executive, with around 60 senior executives reporting directly to him.
This raises a crucial question for investors: who could lead Nvidia if Jensen Huang were no longer at the helm?
Why Is Nvidia So Dependent On Jensen Huang?
Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. What began as a maker of graphics chips for video games has evolved into a critical supplier of processors powering the global AI boom.
His leadership has been central to that transformation. However, Nvidia's relatively flat management structure has also concentrated considerable responsibility around Huang. He has more than 60 direct reports and remains closely involved in the company's day-to-day operations.
This creates what is known as key-person risk — the danger of a business becoming excessively dependent on one individual for its strategy, operations, relationships and performance.
Huang's role extends beyond managing a chipmaker. He is also a major dealmaker, the public face of the AI industry and a key figure in building relationships with technology companies and policymakers.
Succession planning has reportedly been discussed internally over the years, but Huang resisted the idea. Rene Haas, chief executive of Arm Holdings and a former Nvidia executive, told The New York Times that Huang believed a succession plan could create competition among executives and divide the leadership team.
Huang has also indicated that he does not expect to leave anytime soon. In 2023, he said he believed he could run Nvidia for another three or four decades. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he said he hoped his successor would come from within the company.
"I'm really hoping that the next CEO of the company is already at the company," he told Bloomberg.
Who Could Succeed Jensen Huang At Nvidia?
Media reports have identified six executives who could potentially be considered in discussions about Nvidia's leadership future. These names are based on their existing roles and association with the company, not on any confirmed succession decision.
Colette Kress: Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer
Colette Kress is among Nvidia's most prominent executives after Huang. As CFO, she has played a central role in managing the company's finances during its extraordinary expansion. Her understanding of Nvidia's financial position, business strategy and investor expectations could make her a potential candidate, although leading the company would require considerable technical and operational expertise.
Ian Buck: The Executive Behind AI Computing
Ian Buck, a vice president overseeing hyperscale and high-performance computing, has been closely associated with CUDA, Nvidia's software platform that underpins its AI computing ecosystem. His technical expertise and relationships with major computing customers could make him a potential internal leadership candidate.
Bryan Catanzaro: Nvidia's AI Research Leader
Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied deep learning research, has played an important role in Nvidia's AI research and development. His technical credibility is considerable, although whether his research experience could translate into leading a global business remains an open question.
Jay Puri: The Former Global Sales Head
Jay Puri spent more than two decades at Nvidia and previously headed worldwide sales and partnerships. His experience managing major customers and business relationships could have made him a candidate. However, he retired from Nvidia in July 2026.
Madison Huang: Jensen Huang's Daughter
Madison Huang is a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and is involved in the company's robotics efforts. Her position has fuelled speculation about a possible future leadership role, although there is no indication that she has been formally positioned as a successor.
When asked by The New York Times whether Madison was in line to succeed him, Huang said: "I don't wish the job on her."
Spencer Huang: The Next-Generation Executive In Robotics
Spencer Huang, Jensen Huang's son, is a director of product management in Nvidia's robotics division. Like his sister, he has no publicly established succession role. Huang has previously said that his children would have to earn leadership positions rather than inherit them because of their family name.
What Role Will Nvidia's Board Play?
The succession issue puts the spotlight on Nvidia's 10-member board of directors, which will play an important role in determining the company's future leadership.
The New York Times reported that the board has a combined 161 years of service, with several members having worked alongside Huang for decades. Many are early investors, longtime partners or executives with longstanding connections to him.
Corporate governance experts have questioned whether these relationships could affect the board's willingness to provide independent oversight.
The board is also overseeing the investigation into Huang's conduct. Nvidia's independent directors will select outside legal counsel, while Huang continues to lead the company.
Huang owns 3.56% of Nvidia, making him its largest individual shareholder. However, his stake does not give him overwhelming voting control, leaving the board with an important role in leadership decisions.
Nvidia's chips are central to the infrastructure being built by major AI developers and cloud companies. A sudden leadership change could therefore raise questions about its product strategy, customer relationships and ability to maintain its position in the global AI race.
For now, there is no confirmed indication that Huang is preparing to step down. But the absence of a clearly identified successor has turned a question about Nvidia's distant future into a more immediate corporate governance concern.
The company has built a business at the centre of the AI revolution. Whether it has built a leadership structure capable of sustaining that position without Jensen Huang remains an open question.