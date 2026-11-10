The Fight Over Pete Hegseth: War, Power, And Eight Articles Of Impeachment

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth
Democrats have backed the impeachment effort, but the measure faces an uphill battle in House and Senate.
Trump has defended Hegseth, credited him with winning wars in Iran and Venezuela, and dismissed the impeachment effort as politically motivated.
The push to impeach US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has intensified following the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Representative Thomas Massie leading an effort to hold the Pentagon chief accountable for his role in the Iran war and other military operations.
Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday, November 9, with support from lawmakers including Representative Ro Khanna. The resolution accuses the defence secretary of violating the Constitution, disregarding congressional authority over military action and overseeing operations that resulted in civilian casualties.
The move has also exposed growing divisions within the Republican Party over the administration's military strategy, particularly as the Iran war has become a major political liability for the White House.
Who Wants To Impeach Pete Hegseth And Why?
The impeachment effort is being led by Massie, one of the most prominent anti-war Republicans in Congress. He has accused Hegseth of abusing his powers as defence secretary and executing military orders that were unlawful.
Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have indicated support for the resolution. Representative Ro Khanna is among the lawmakers backing the effort.
The eight articles of impeachment outline allegations against Hegseth relating to military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, civilian casualties, extrajudicial killings and retaliation against a US senator.
The resolution alleges that Hegseth launched military hostilities against Iran on February 28, 2026, without congressional authorisation. It also accuses him of continuing the operations despite Congress seeking to end the conflict.
The articles further cite the February 28 cruise missile strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Iran, which allegedly killed and wounded more than 200 civilians, mostly children.
Other allegations concern a US military campaign against suspected narcotics-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, which the resolution says resulted in at least 221 deaths across 63 attack events.
The impeachment resolution also accuses Hegseth of initiating Operation Rough Rider, a 52-day military campaign in Yemen involving approximately 1,100 strikes and roughly 224 civilian deaths, without congressional authorisation.
It additionally alleges that Hegseth retaliated against Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain and former astronaut, after Kelly publicly reminded service members of their right to refuse illegal orders.
The remaining articles concern the January 2026 operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of former president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as alleged violations of the War Powers Resolution and the suppression of civilian protections.
Massie has argued that Hegseth's actions pose a threat to the Constitution. Reading the articles on the House floor, he said the defence secretary had “abused” his powers and “knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders”.
What Is The War Powers Resolution And How Does It Figure In The Impeachment?
The War Powers Resolution of 1973 is central to the impeachment charges.
The law was enacted to limit the president's ability to commit US forces to prolonged military engagements without congressional oversight. It requires the president to consult Congress when introducing American forces into hostilities and generally mandates the termination of military action within 60 days unless Congress authorises an extension.
The first three articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of violating different provisions of the resolution.
Article I alleges that the February 28 strikes against Iran were launched without a congressional declaration of war, statutory authorisation or an emergency resulting from an Iranian attack on the United States.
Article II accuses Hegseth of disregarding a congressional directive to withdraw US forces from Iran after both chambers passed House Concurrent Resolution 86 in June 2026.
Article III alleges that military operations continued beyond the statutory deadlines of May 1 and June 1, 2026, without congressional extensions.
The resolution argues that Hegseth's actions undermined Congress's constitutional authority to declare war and oversee military engagements.
Do Democrats Have Enough Numbers To Impeach Hegseth?
The impeachment resolution faces a significant political hurdle.
The House of Representatives has 435 members, and impeachment requires a simple majority of those voting, assuming a quorum. Democrats have indicated that they will support the measure, but Republicans still hold a narrow majority in the House before the new Congress takes office in January.
This means that the impeachment effort would require Republican defections if all Democrats vote in favour.
The Trump administration has reportedly circulated talking points urging Republican lawmakers to oppose the resolution. The administration argues that impeaching Hegseth for carrying out presidential military orders could discourage future defence secretaries from executing the president's directives.
The resolution is expected to face a procedural vote by Wednesday evening unless Republicans refer it to the House Judiciary Committee or vote to table it.
Even if the House approves the articles of impeachment, Hegseth's removal from office is far from certain.
The measure would then move to the Senate, which would conduct an impeachment trial or consider dismissing the charges. Conviction and removal require a two-thirds majority of senators present.
The Republican-controlled Senate therefore presents an even greater obstacle to the impeachment effort. Democrats are expected to gain majorities in both chambers when the new Congress takes office in January, but that does not automatically guarantee Hegseth's removal.
House Speaker Mike Johnson could also seek to delay transmitting the resolution to the Senate until the new Congress begins.
What Is Donald Trump Saying About Hegseth's Impeachment?
Trump has publicly defended Hegseth and dismissed the impeachment effort.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump attacked Massie, calling him a “loser” and a “stone cold loser”. He said the congressman should not be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate.
Trump also pledged to stand by Hegseth even if the House voted to impeach him.
“What has Hegseth done? He won the war,” Trump said.
The president credited Hegseth with overseeing military operations in Iran and Venezuela, describing the latter as a flawless operation that resulted in Maduro's capture.
Trump's defence comes amid growing Republican criticism of the Iran war. The conflict has contributed to a politically unpopular rise in gas prices, while senior Republicans have questioned the administration's strategy.
Representative James Comer, a Trump ally, said Republicans had “no idea what the strategy is moving forward in Iran”.
Hegseth, meanwhile, has dismissed the impeachment threat. Asked whether he believed he had enough Republican support to defeat the resolution, he said, “We're not worried about that.”
He has also defended the Iran campaign, Operation Epic Fury, arguing that military action against Tehran was necessary to counter its nuclear ambitions.
At the Naval War College on Monday, Hegseth said the operation did not necessarily have to be popular to be necessary. He maintained that Trump retained the tactical advantage and the authority to determine when military operations should end.
Who Is Pete Hegseth? His Career And Role In The Iran War
Pete Hegseth was sworn in as the 29th US secretary of defence on January 25, 2025, after being appointed by Trump during his second presidential term. The Department of Defence was renamed the Department of War on September 5, 2025.
Hegseth graduated from Princeton University in 2003 and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the US Army National Guard. His military service included deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth worked as a television personality and hosted a weekend programme on Fox News. His appointment to lead the Pentagon was controversial, with critics questioning his administrative experience and suitability for the position.
As defence secretary, Hegseth has been responsible for overseeing the Pentagon's military operations, including the US campaign against Iran.
The Iran war began on February 28, 2026, under Operation Epic Fury. The impeachment resolution accuses Hegseth of directing the campaign without congressional authorisation and continuing hostilities despite legislative efforts to halt them.
Hegseth has defended the military campaign as necessary, arguing that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities and that the Trump administration's operations were decisive responses to the threat.
He has also called for increased military funding, identifying intelligence technology, space capabilities, missile defence, munitions and shipbuilding as priorities.
The impeachment effort now places Hegseth's future at the Pentagon at the centre of a broader political battle over presidential war powers, congressional oversight and the consequences of the Iran conflict.