Four articles concerned the US war in Iran. Three accused Hegseth of unlawfully directing and continuing military operations without congressional authorisation. They alleged that he initiated hostilities without a declaration of war, continued operations despite a congressional measure calling for an end to the conflict, and kept US forces engaged beyond the 60-day limit and the additional 30-day withdrawal period under the War Powers Resolution. The Trump administration disputed the allegation that it had violated the 60-day deadline, arguing that hostilities with Iran had ended and that the ceasefire had paused the statutory clock.