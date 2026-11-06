The Race To Succeed Trump Begins: Ro Khanna’s Allies Launch Presidential Draft Campaign

Former Congressman Jamaal Bowman and progressive activist Nomiki Konst have launched 'Run Ro', a draft campaign urging California Congressman Ro Khanna to contest the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination
Khanna has welcomed the initiative and expressed interest in a presidential run, but says he will make his decision with his family after the holidays
The campaign seeks to put progressive priorities, including Medicare for All, taxing billionaires and ending foreign wars, at the centre of the next Democratic presidential contest
A group of progressive allies of US Representative Ro Khanna has launched a draft campaign, called “Run Ro”, to persuade him to seek the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2028, days after Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.
The initiative is led by former Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman and progressive activist Nomiki Konst, who told NBC News that the committee would organise support and build momentum for a possible Khanna candidacy. The effort is intended to give progressives an early organising platform ahead of what is expected to be a wide-open Democratic presidential contest.
Khanna welcomed the initiative but stopped short of announcing a run. In a statement he said he was honoured that people were encouraging him to contest the election on a platform of Medicare for All, ending foreign wars and taxing billionaires.
“Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays,” he said. During an appearance on MS NOW on Thursday, he also acknowledged his presidential ambitions, saying, “Yes, I'm thinking about it.”
Khanna's Progressive Pitch
The California Democrat, who represents the state's 17th Congressional District, has been signalling interest in a presidential bid for months. In an August interview with NPR, he said he was “thinking seriously” about running and argued that Democrats needed a more progressive candidate capable of advancing what he called “America's next New Deal”.
His policy pitch includes taxing billionaire wealth, expanding access to healthcare, investing in manufacturing and creating jobs through industrial development. He has also called for an end to foreign wars and greater economic support for working-class Americans.
The draft campaign comes as Democrats debate the party's direction following their midterm victories. Reuters reported on Thursday that the 2028 field could attract dozens of contenders, with no clear favourite yet emerging. The contest is expected to expose divisions between moderates and progressives over economic policy, healthcare and foreign affairs.
The new “Run Ro” committee is separate from a September initiative by RootsAction and Progressive Democrats of America, which called for both Khanna and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to enter the 2028 race. Neither effort amounts to an official campaign declaration by Khanna.