Jensen Huang Faces US Congressional Subpoena Threat From Republican Led Committees Over Alleged China Links

Three US House committees have asked former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to confirm his acceptance of a closed-door, transcribed interview by November 13.
The committees are examining Huang’s reported interactions with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.
Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as president, CEO and board member on November 12.
Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been asked by three committees of the US House of Representatives to agree to a closed-door, transcribed interview by 8 PM EST on November 13 (6:30 AM IST on November 14). The committees have warned that failure to provide written confirmation within the stipulated timeframe could result in a subpoena compelling his appearance.
The request was issued jointly by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The three committees have sought written confirmation of Huang’s acceptance of their request by the deadline.
Huang’s Resignation
According to Nvidia’s announcement on November 12, Huang resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board with immediate effect. The board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice-president and CFO alongside her interim responsibilities until a permanent successor is appointed. The company said it would consider both internal and external candidates.
The controversy surrounding Huang involves his reported relationships with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia cloud partner, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare.
US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect Alice Huang of acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence, although no definitive conclusion has been reached regarding the allegations.
What Is A Subpoena?
A subpoena is a formal legal order issued by a court or an authorised government body requiring an individual or organisation to provide documents, records or testimony as part of an investigation or legal proceeding. In the United States, congressional committees also have subpoena powers, allowing them to compel individuals to appear before Congress and answer questions, even if they are unwilling to do so voluntarily.
Refusing to comply with a valid congressional subpoena can have legal consequences, including potential contempt of Congress proceedings. However, a request for testimony is not automatically a subpoena. It becomes legally compulsory only when the committee formally exercises its subpoena authority.
In Huang’s case, three Republican-led House committees are seeking his testimony over concerns surrounding his reported interactions with Alice Huang. The committees are examining whether these interactions may have exposed sensitive American technology and information to Beijing, as well as potential vulnerabilities in Nvidia’s safeguards against the diversion of advanced AI chips to China.
The lawmakers initially requested a joint, closed-door briefing and subsequently reiterated their demand, warning that they could exercise their subpoena powers if Huang failed to cooperate.