Microsoft is exploring alternative measures to restore services affected by a widespread Microsoft 365 outage after changes introduced to improve service availability failed to deliver the expected results. In an update posted on Friday, November 13, the company's Microsoft 365 Status account said it had monitored the changes but found that they were “not taking as expected”. Microsoft said it was identifying alternative workstreams to increase capacity amid sustained traffic-management imbalances, indicating that the disruption could take longer to resolve.