Microsoft users across several countries faced widespread disruptions on Thursday, November 12, after an outage affected Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and the company's AI assistant Copilot, leaving thousands unable to access emails and workplace applications. Reports of problems with Outlook peaked at nearly 130,000 on outage-tracking website Downdetector shortly after 1 pm Eastern Time, while Microsoft 365 recorded more than 47,000 reports. Microsoft said parts of its infrastructure were experiencing elevated load across multiple regions and that it was working to restore affected servers.