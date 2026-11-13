Microsoft Outage: Outlook, Teams And Copilot Disrupted As Thousands Report Problems Worldwide

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and Copilot, with thousands of users reporting problems as the company worked to restore affected infrastructure

image Prefer on Google
Microsoft Outage
Representative Photo Photo: X@Microsoft
Summary of this article

  • Outlook outage reports peaked at nearly 130,000 on Downdetector, while Microsoft 365 recorded more than 47,000 reports.

  • Microsoft paused deployments, redirected traffic and restarted affected servers, but warned that service restoration could be gradual.

  • OpenAI and Anthropic also reported problems with their Microsoft connectors, highlighting the wider effects of disruptions to shared technology infrastructure.

Microsoft users across several countries faced widespread disruptions on Thursday, November 12, after an outage affected Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and the company's AI assistant Copilot, leaving thousands unable to access emails and workplace applications. Reports of problems with Outlook peaked at nearly 130,000 on outage-tracking website Downdetector shortly after 1 pm Eastern Time, while Microsoft 365 recorded more than 47,000 reports. Microsoft said parts of its infrastructure were experiencing elevated load across multiple regions and that it was working to restore affected servers.

The disruption, initially reported in the Americas, was subsequently confirmed by Microsoft as potentially affecting users in any region. Users reported difficulties opening inboxes, sending and receiving emails and connecting to other Microsoft services. The outage also affected certain connections used by OpenAI and Anthropic's AI services, highlighting the wider impact of the disruption across platforms that rely on Microsoft's infrastructure.

Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Tata And More: US Freezes Green Card Route For Major Firms

By Outlook News Desk

Microsoft Works To Restore Services As Outage Reports Surge

Microsoft initially said it was investigating reports of users experiencing problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. It later confirmed that the issue could affect Microsoft 365 connectivity in other regions. The company attributed the disruption to elevated load on parts of its infrastructure, which it said was contributing to connectivity errors.

Related Content
A global Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook email and calendars, Teams features and Microsoft's Copilot. - X
Nvidia CFO Colette Kress - | X
TCS Says US Green Card Curbs Won’t Affect Hiring Plans, To Recruit 15,000 Over Five Years - null
null - null

In updates posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account, the company said it had paused deployments, begun shifting traffic away from affected infrastructure and was restarting servers to restore services. Microsoft also said some servers had become unexpectedly unavailable after failing automated health checks. It was testing an alternative method of checking server health and preparing automated recovery systems to identify and restart unresponsive servers.

Microsoft Moves Away From Copilot+ PC Branding for Windows PCs: Report

By Sucharita Ganguly

The disruption continued for several hours despite the restoration efforts. At around 6 pm Eastern Time, Microsoft said it was observing limited recovery and that a portion of affected servers had begun returning to service. The company cautioned that users might experience a gradual restoration as their applications reconnected to the network. Downdetector reports subsequently declined from their earlier peaks, although thousands of users continued reporting problems.

Microsoft Buyout Offer: 60,000 Employees Eligible For Voluntary Exit Programme

By Outlook News Desk

OpenAI, Anthropic Connectors Also Affected By Microsoft Disruption

The outage extended beyond Microsoft's own products. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue affecting its Microsoft connectors, with new connections potentially failing and some tools not working as expected. Anthropic also reported an issue with an upstream provider affecting its Microsoft 365 connector. The disruptions demonstrated how problems with a major cloud and productivity infrastructure provider can affect services operated by other technology companies. OpenAI, Anthropic Connectors Also Affected By Microsoft Disruption

The outage extended beyond Microsoft's own products. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue affecting its Microsoft connectors, with new connections potentially failing and some tools not working as expected. Anthropic also reported an issue with an upstream provider affecting its Microsoft 365 connector. The disruptions demonstrated how problems with a major cloud and productivity infrastructure provider can affect services operated by other technology companies.

Microsoft 365 is the company's subscription-based productivity platform, bringing together services including Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint and OneDrive. Outlook is widely used for email and calendar management, while Teams supports workplace communication and online meetings. An interruption to these services can affect businesses and organisations that rely on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure for everyday operations.

The outage also renewed attention on the reliability of Microsoft's cloud services. The company experienced another major disruption involving its Azure cloud platform in October, which affected several Microsoft products and services across industries. While Microsoft worked to restore access on Thursday, the latest incident underscored the dependence of businesses and digital services on a relatively small number of large technology infrastructure providers.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories