What Is A Honeytrap ? How Espionage Agencies Use Relationships To Gather Information

The controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revived questions about how personal relationships can become tools of espionage.
From Mata Hari to Romeo spies, intelligence agencies have historically used personal relationships to obtain confidential information.
Recent Indian cases involving defence personnel highlight concerns over honeytrapping and the alleged sharing of sensitive information.
A honeytrap is an espionage tactic in which an individual uses romantic or sexual attraction to establish a relationship with a target, gain their trust and obtain confidential information or material that can later be used for leverage. The relationship may appear genuine to the person being targeted, while the other party may be pursuing an intelligence operation.
The controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has brought the practice back into focus. Reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, have raised questions about the use of personal relationships to gain access to people working in strategically important industries.
According to reports, US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of gathering information for Beijing. Her association with Jensen Huang reportedly attracted scrutiny amid investigations into whether advanced Nvidia chips were being diverted to Chinese companies in violation of US export restrictions.
Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. However, the allegation that he was deliberately targeted as part of an intelligence operation has not been established. China has rejected the accusations, while Nvidia has said there is no reason to believe its secrets or national security information were compromised.
The controversy has drawn attention to an espionage tactic that predates the internet and modern technology by decades.
Where Did The Term Honeytrap Come From?
The term draws on the imagery of honey attracting something towards a trap. The word 'honeypot' has existed in English for centuries, initially referring to a container of honey and later becoming a metaphor for something attractive that draws people in.
Its association with espionage developed much later. British spy novelist John le Carre helped popularise the expression through his 1974 novel Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
In intelligence operations, honeytrapping involves using attraction, intimacy and emotional manipulation to compromise an individual. The objective is not necessarily to obtain information immediately. It can involve building trust over time before seeking access to confidential material or using personal information to exert pressure.
The tactic is not limited to women targeting men. Male operatives have also been deployed to establish relationships with women holding influential positions or access to classified information.
From Mata Hari To Romeo Spies: How Honeytrapping Evolved
One of the earliest and most recognised names associated with seduction and espionage is Mata Hari. Born Margaretha Geertruida Zelle in the Dutch East Indies, she became a famous dancer in Paris before the First World War. Her performances attracted wealthy admirers, military officers and influential men, giving her access to European high society.
During the war, French authorities accused her of passing information to Germany, alleging that she had used her relationships with military officers to gather secrets. She was arrested, tried by a military court and executed by firing squad in October 1917.
During the Second World War, the use of personal relationships to obtain intelligence became a more organised practice. Amy Elizabeth Thorpe, an American-born operative who worked for British intelligence under the name Betty Pack, used her social connections and relationships with diplomatic figures to access sensitive information.
She helped obtain French naval code materials from the Vichy regime, which was collaborating with Nazi Germany. The information proved useful to Allied intelligence ahead of the 1942 invasion of North Africa.
The Cold War saw another organised form of the practice emerge. Markus Wolf, head of East Germany's foreign intelligence service, the HVA, developed a programme in the 1950s that deployed male agents to establish relationships with women working in West German government departments, ministries and intelligence establishments.
These agents became known as Romeo spies. They cultivated romantic relationships with women who had access to government correspondence, political discussions and classified material. Some relationships continued for years, with agents eventually persuading their partners to share documents or information.
The Stasi also used female operatives against Western diplomats and businessmen, sometimes seeking compromising photographs or other material that could be used for blackmail.
The Profumo Affair: When Relationships Raised Security Concerns
The 1963 Profumo affair in Britain brought questions about personal relationships and national security into the political spotlight.
In 1961, John Profumo, Britain's Secretary of State for War, began an affair with Christine Keeler, a young model who was also involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attache.
The overlapping relationships raised security concerns because Profumo had access to sensitive government information during the Cold War. When the affair became public in 1963, Profumo initially denied any impropriety in the House of Commons. He later admitted that he had lied and resigned.
The scandal damaged the government of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. Questions also emerged over whether Keeler had been deliberately deployed as a Soviet honeytrap. However, conclusive evidence that she had been instructed to extract secrets from Profumo never emerged.
How Has Honeytrapping Changed In The Digital Age?
The internet and social media have changed how honeytrap operations can begin. Earlier, an operative might approach a target at a diplomatic reception, business gathering or social event. Today, the first contact could come through a LinkedIn connection request, an Instagram message or a professional networking platform.
Fake identities, fabricated photographs and carefully constructed online profiles can help individuals establish contact without revealing their intentions.
Such relationships can be cultivated over months. During this period, an operative may learn about a target's personal life, professional responsibilities and vulnerabilities before attempting to obtain information.
Digital communication has also introduced another dimension to honeytrapping. Private conversations and intimate images can be collected and subsequently used for blackmail.
The Nvidia controversy has once again drawn attention to how personal relationships can intersect with intelligence gathering, particularly when the individuals involved have access to commercially or strategically sensitive information.
While allegations surrounding Jensen Huang remain unproven, the underlying espionage tactic continues to rely on an old vulnerability: the trust people place in personal relationships.
Recent Honeytrap Cases In India
Several alleged honeytrap cases in India over the past two years have involved defence personnel and employees with access to sensitive information.
In March 2025, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Ravindra Kumar, a chargeman at Hazratpur Ordnance Factory, and Kumar Vikas, a Junior Works Manager at Kanpur Ordnance Factory, for allegedly sharing confidential information with a suspected Pakistani agent using the identity ‘Neha Sharma’.
In May 2025, the Maharashtra ATS arrested Ravindra Murlidhar Verma, a junior engineer at a defence technology firm in Thane, for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the Indian Naval Dockyard with a suspected Pakistani operative.
In March 2026, Navy sailor Adarsh Kumar Singh was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers through social-media profiles.
A serving IAF Wing Commander was arrested in May 2026 in a separate alleged honeytrap case. In October, Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee was arrested for allegedly sharing classified maritime information with a Pakistani operative.