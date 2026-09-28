Thailand Floods Kill 8 Since September 16, Over 1.7 Million People Affected

Eight people have died in flood-related incidents across Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Saraburi since September 16, while more than 1.7 million people across 27 provinces have been affected.
Bangkok has reported no flood-related deaths, but 52,000 households have been affected, with schools closed and residents advised to work from home in some areas.
Heavy rainfall has overwhelmed drainage systems, submerged roads and homes, and disrupted transport, while authorities continue drainage and relief operations.
At least eight people have died in flooding across Thailand since September 16, while more than 1.7 million people have been affected across 27 provinces, the government said on Monday. Bangkok, where authorities declared a city-wide disaster after days of heavy rain, has so far reported no flood-related deaths, AFP reported.
How Severe Is The Flooding?
The eight deaths were reported in Thailand's eastern provinces, with five people killed in Sa Kaeo, two in Chanthaburi and one in Saraburi, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). The agency did not provide further details about the circumstances of the deaths, AFP reported.
Outside Bangkok, flooding has affected more than 500,000 households and 1.7 million people across 27 provinces, highlighting the scale of the ongoing disruption.More than 330mm of rain fell in some parts of Bangkok between September 24 and 27, leaving major roads submerged and water entering homes and shops. Residents in several areas were forced to wade through floodwater, while some vehicles were left partly submerged.
The flooding was particularly severe around Bangkok's canal network, where water levels remained high as authorities worked to drain affected areas. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt warned residents against unnecessary travel as several roads remained flooded.
What Is The Situation In Bangkok?
Although no deaths have been officially reported in Bangkok, 52,000 households have been affected by flooding in the capital, according to the DDPM. Water levels had stabilised by Monday, although some areas continued to experience high water levels.
AFP reporters saw residents wading through thigh-high floodwater in at least one eastern neighbourhood. Schools were closed and residents were encouraged to work from home as authorities continued efforts to drain flooded areas.
Government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said drainage systems had brought water levels down enough to allow more people to travel, although some parts of Bangkok remained affected.
The rainfall began on Thursday and continued for several days, overwhelming drainage systems. Residents told AFP that the flooding appeared worse than usual, with one resident saying his house had remained underwater for about 30 hours. Another resident said she had been sleeping on a table for two days while trying to protect her belongings from rising water.
The flooding comes during Thailand's peak rainy season. The scale of the inundation has also prompted comparisons with the country's severe 2011 floods, which killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.
Sittipunt said the crisis "poses a risk to people's lives" and could damage public and private property, and added that the situation was most severe near canals, according to ABC News.