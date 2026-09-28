Congress Targets PM Modi Over Inflation Silence In Mann Ki Baat As August CPI Hits 4.82%

Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing inflation in his latest Mann Ki Baat episode
Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister remained 'blissfully unconcerned' despite rising prices
MoSPI data showed retail inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July
Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing rising inflation in his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address. The attack came a day after Modi spoke in the programme's 138th episode. The party accused him of being “blissfully unconcerned”.
Official data released alongside the criticism showed prices moving up again. Retail inflation climbed to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, while food inflation, tracked through the Consumer Food Price Index, increased to 5.95% from 5.52%. The August numbers are provisional.
Ramesh's Inflation Attack
Jairam Ramesh sharpened the attack. The Congress Rajya Sabha MP wrote on X: “The brunt of inflation is no longer confined just to the kitchen, yet the Prime Minister remains blissfully unconcerned, beating his drum away. Vegetables are getting more expensive by the day, with onion prices soaring 48.27% in August. Items such as air conditioners, TVs and refrigerators are also set to become more expensive. Household savings are steadily declining, while family debt is mounting. In such a scenario, how is the common family supposed to meet its needs?”
Ramesh also questioned the focus of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. “In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio series, the Prime Minister keeps sermonising on various issues, but when will he address the country’s most pressing concern—inflation? When will he care about the public’s worries? The public is already beleaguered by rising prices, and there’s no relief coming from the government. How on earth is the average family supposed to manage its budget? How long will the middle class and the poor have their backs broken like this?” he asked.
The Congress attack came a day after Modi addressed the nation in the 138th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
Inflation Data Snapshot
The August inflation print moved higher. MoSPI's Consumer Price Index release, based on the 2024=100 CPI, showed retail inflation at 4.82% in August, up from 4.45% in July. Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, rose to 5.95% from 5.52%.
Some staples got much costlier. Onion inflation jumped from 22.54% in July to 48.27% in August. Ginger inflation reached 73.82%, while garlic inflation was 43.60%.
Other items eased. Tomato prices fell 31.09% year-on-year, while potato prices declined 13.14%. Inflation in the combined food and beverages category was 5.66% in August.
Transport costs rose 4.60 per cent in August. Education services increased 3.73%, while restaurants and accommodation services posted 8.38% inflation. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services saw a sharper 15.17% rise.
Data Collection And Release
MoSPI also set out how it gathered the numbers. It said the CPI was built from price data taken from 1,407 urban markets, including online markets, and 1,465 villages across the country. The ministry reported a 100% response rate from both rural and urban markets in August.
The next inflation release is already scheduled. MoSPI stated that CPI data for September will be released on October 12.