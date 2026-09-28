Congress Targets PM Modi Over Inflation Silence In Mann Ki Baat As August CPI Hits 4.82%

Ramesh also questioned the focus of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. “In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio series, the Prime Minister keeps sermonising on various issues, but when will he address the country’s most pressing concern—inflation? When will he care about the public’s worries? The public is already beleaguered by rising prices, and there’s no relief coming from the government. How on earth is the average family supposed to manage its budget? How long will the middle class and the poor have their backs broken like this?” he asked.