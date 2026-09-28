Delhi Logs Minimum Temperature Of 23 Deg C; IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies

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Met department predicts pleasant weather conditions for the national capital as daytime temperatures hover below normal levels

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Cloudy Skies to Persist in Delhi; IMD Forecasts Light Rain
Cloudy Skies to Persist in Delhi; IMD Forecasts Light Rain
Summary of this article

  • Min temp: 23°C

  • IMD forecast: Cloudy

  • Conditions: Pleasant

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 23 degrees Celsius on Monday, slightly below normal, as the city woke up to relatively cool conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, was 23 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degree below normal.

Ridge recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the city at 18.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 20.4 degrees, Ayanagar at 21.9 degrees and Lodhi Road at 22.3 degrees.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 3.7 degrees below normal. No rainfall was recorded at the stations during the past 24 hours.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 56, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with maximum temperature likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

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