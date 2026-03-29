Mann Ki Baat: T20 World Cup Has Brought Joy To The Nation, Says PM Modi, Praises J-K After Ranji Triumph

While addressing the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' session, Narendra Modi lauded Jammu and Kashmir on winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time in nearly seven decades

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Narendra Modi on J&K Ranji Trophy win
PM Narendra Modi praises Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on winning Ranji Trophy for the first time ever.| Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi congratulated Jammu and Kashmir on their historic Ranji Trophy triumph in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

  • Modi hoped that the win will act as a catalyst to push sport among youth in the Union Territory

  • He also mentioned how Gulmarg successfully hosted the Khelo India Winter Games

Indian Prime Minister praised the Jammu and Kashmir team for clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title and hoped for consistent laurels in the field of sports for the state.

While addressing the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi talked about how March was a month of great ecstasy and enthusiasm for cricket fans all over the country.

At first he addressed India's historic T20 World Cup win that sent of wave of joy in the entire nation and made all people of India proud. Then he also mentioned, India's lauded J&K for their historic achievement.

Late last month, a thrilling match was witnessed in Karnataka’s Hubli, where the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team secured the Ranji Trophy, he said.

"It is most heartening to note that after a long wait of nearly seven decades, the team achieved its first Ranji Trophy title. This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players," he added.

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Modi applauded the performance of J&K's captain, Paras Dogra, for his extraordinary skills and leadership, which guided his team to their first-ever title win in India's premier domestic red-ball tournament.

He also highlighted the scintillating bowling display of pacer Aquib Nabi, who bagged 60 wickets in the tournament and hogged national limelight.

"This victory has thrilled the players and coaching staff, as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said that the achievement will act as a catalyst to inspire the youth of the Union Territory to take up sports in future.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a tremendous passion for sports. I am glad that it is now becoming a hub for major sporting events," he added.

Modi is his also mentioned that how Gulmarg presented itself as a great host of the Khelo India Winter Games and sports like Football is picking up traction there among the youth.

"I hope this winning streak of Jammu and Kashmir sports persons continues in the future," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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