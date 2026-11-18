The tariff backdrop matters. Under last year’s arrangement, Philippine goods faced a 19 per cent US tariff while American goods entered at zero. In 2024, the US ran a deficit of nearly $5 billion with the Philippines on $23.5 billion of goods trade. The reciprocal tariffs under which Manila had been given that 19 per cent rate were later struck down by the US Supreme Court. Trade Secretary Cristina Roque had said Manila would raise tariffs in the talks and disclose the outcome afterwards. Neither side has said which tariff lines, quotas or purchase commitments the new deal covers. Whether it is the “new and completely different” arrangement, or something smaller, nobody in Manila has said.