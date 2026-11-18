Trump said the US and the Philippines struck a landmark trade deal that will benefit American farmers and energy businesses, without giving details.
Manila announced no agreement; Marcos’s office cited an understanding on economic cooperation, and the ambassador said nothing was signed.
The Philippine envoy said Washington offered a way to diversify food and energy supplies, while tariff terms remain unclear.
From the air, somewhere between Manila and Shenzhen, US President Donald Trump posted his verdict on the visit: a “new and completely different” trade deal, a “true landmark”, a boon for American farmers and those in the business of “Energy”.
President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr, he added, is a powerful leader of “high integrity and substance”, and it was an honour to meet him, his wife and his son. Back on the ground, Manila was asking a plainer question: which deal?
A Deal Announced, Not Signed
At a state luncheon in Malacañang Palace, Trump said the two countries had just consummated the biggest trade deal he had ever made, a fair one that came together very quickly. He gave no details. Neither government’s published schedule had mentioned trade negotiations, and Manila announced no agreement. His post, written as he flew from Manila to the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, was equally short on specifics.
Later, Marcos’s office said only that both sides had reached an understanding on areas of economic cooperation, and that trade representatives would work to turn the commitments into concrete initiatives. Asked whether anything had been signed, Philippine ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez replied by text with a single word: “None”. Marcos, at the same luncheon, spoke only of strengthening the partnership across trade, investment, energy, technology, supply chains and education.
It is a familiar sequence. A day earlier, Trump said Thailand would scrap all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on US imports under a deal still to be finalised in the coming weeks.
What Is Actually On The Table
Romualdez offered the only hint of substance: Washington, he said, had offered Manila a way to diversify its food supply and energy requirements. That squares with Trump’s list of beneficiaries, American farmers and energy firms, and with his earlier pitch that the Philippines could partner in a planned Alaska gas-export project.
The tariff backdrop matters. Under last year’s arrangement, Philippine goods faced a 19 per cent US tariff while American goods entered at zero. In 2024, the US ran a deficit of nearly $5 billion with the Philippines on $23.5 billion of goods trade. The reciprocal tariffs under which Manila had been given that 19 per cent rate were later struck down by the US Supreme Court. Trade Secretary Cristina Roque had said Manila would raise tariffs in the talks and disclose the outcome afterwards. Neither side has said which tariff lines, quotas or purchase commitments the new deal covers. Whether it is the “new and completely different” arrangement, or something smaller, nobody in Manila has said.
In Trump’s telling, a deal exists the moment he says so. In Manila’s, it waits for a signature. The farmers and energy traders he named will want to know which is true.