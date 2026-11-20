Donald Trump has appointed Pentagon CIO Kirsten Davies as acting US National Cyber Director following Sean Cairncross’ exit.
Davies brings experience from senior cybersecurity roles at Unilever, Estée Lauder, Barclays Africa, Hewlett Packard and Siemens.
Her appointment puts her at the centre of US cybersecurity policy, federal cyber coordination and national digital security.
Kirsten Davies, a cybersecurity executive who has held senior positions at Unilever, Estée Lauder, Barclays Africa, Hewlett Packard and Siemens, has been named acting US National Cyber Director by President Donald Trump. Davies, who previously served as the Pentagon's Chief Information Officer (CIO), will temporarily replace Sean Cairncross, whose dismissal came as the Trump administration faced mounting criticism over its response to a series of technology outages across the United States.
Her appointment comes amid growing scrutiny of the country's digital infrastructure and its preparedness for cybersecurity threats. Davies brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate cybersecurity, information technology and risk management to the position. She will now be responsible for helping coordinate cybersecurity policy across the federal government, a role that extends beyond managing the technology systems of a single department.
From corporate cybersecurity to the Pentagon
Davies built much of her career in the private sector, holding cybersecurity leadership positions at multinational companies. In her written responses to the US Senate Armed Services Committee, she listed her previous roles as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Unilever and The Estée Lauder Companies. She also worked as Corporate Security Officer at Barclays Africa Group and Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Hewlett Packard and Siemens.
Her responsibilities included managing cybersecurity risks, protecting enterprise networks and overseeing the security of complex technology systems operating across different countries and business sectors. Her experience also covered operational technology, which includes the digital systems used to monitor and control industrial processes and infrastructure.
Davies founded the Institute for Cyber, a non-profit organisation focused on digital safety and security. Her professional experience in the private sector, particularly in managing cybersecurity across large organisations, became central to her nomination for a senior technology position in the US government.
In May 2025, Trump nominated Davies to become the Pentagon's Chief Information Officer. The US Senate confirmed her nomination on December 18, 2025, by a 53-43 vote. She was sworn into the position on December 23, 2025.
As Pentagon CIO, Davies served as the principal adviser to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on information management, information technology and cybersecurity. She was responsible for overseeing the department's technology infrastructure and strengthening the systems supporting US military operations.
According to the US Department of Defense's official biography, Davies brought nearly two decades of executive leadership experience spanning cybersecurity, enterprise technology and large-scale organisational transformation to the position.
Her education and approach to cybersecurity
Davies holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound. She also pursued advanced studies in international law, business and human rights at Johns Hopkins University and the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. She holds a professional certification in change management from the Prosci Institute.
Her written responses to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of her Pentagon appointment provide further insight into her approach to technology and cybersecurity. She identified the need to modernise legacy systems, improve cybersecurity across information technology and operational technology networks, and strengthen the government's ability to respond to emerging threats.
She also highlighted the importance of cloud computing and Zero Trust security architecture, writing that the department needed to strengthen cybersecurity through "Zero Trust architecture, robust data protection, and secure information sharing". Zero Trust is a cybersecurity approach that requires continuous verification of users and devices rather than automatically trusting access based on their location within a network.
In her responses, Davies also argued that commercial technology solutions should be the "presumptive first choice" for cybersecurity, information technology and business systems, where they can meet the department's requirements. Her approach placed emphasis on modernisation, reducing technical vulnerabilities and making better use of existing technology.
What does her appointment as US National Cyber Director mean?
Reuters reported that a person close to the White House confirmed Cairncross had been fired. His departure came amid growing criticism of the administration's response to the technology outages.
The disruptions affected Microsoft services, banking operations, air travel and the National Security Agency's internal network. A nationwide halt to US air travel disrupted more than 18,000 flights, while banking and communications services also experienced interruptions.
However, the top US intelligence official said the incidents were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes, rather than a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack. Cybersecurity experts also told Reuters that some disruptions could be linked to companies rapidly patching newly discovered software vulnerabilities. The distinction is important, as the disruptions have not been established as evidence of a coordinated attack on American infrastructure.
The National Cyber Director heads the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), established in 2021. The office advises the US President on cybersecurity policy and strategy and coordinates efforts across federal departments and agencies. Its responsibilities include strengthening national cyber defences, protecting critical infrastructure and working with private companies that operate essential digital systems.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised her professional experience in a post on X, describing her as a "dedicated patriot and professional", the Associated Press reported.
In a post on X announcing her appointment, Davies wrote: "Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected."
She added: "Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come ... but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future."
Davies will initially serve in an acting capacity. Although the Senate has already confirmed her for the Pentagon CIO position, her appointment as National Cyber Director is a separate matter. A permanent appointment to the latter position requires Senate confirmation, Reuters reported.