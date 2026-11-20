India has rejected Pannun's civil lawsuit against NSA Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel
A US court has directed judicial documents to be transmitted through three Delhi district courts for service
The procedural order does not establish that summonses have been served or prove the allegations
India on Friday reiterated its rejection of a civil lawsuit filed by Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, calling the proceedings "baseless" after a US court directed that summonses be transmitted through the Indian judicial system.
Responding to a question about the latest US court order and the separate criminal case against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "I had said from the same platform that we reject such baseless lawsuits. So this is our view on that."
He did not announce any fresh diplomatic or legal action in response to the latest court direction.
The US District Court for the Southern District of New York, in an order signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Tuesday, directed its clerk to transmit summonses and accompanying judicial documents to three Delhi courts: Patiala House District Court for Doval, and Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.
The order invokes Article 19 of the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents and provisions of India's Code of Civil Procedure. It requests the receiving courts to facilitate service and send a written record of the proceedings to the US court.
What Is Pannun's Lawsuit?
Filed on September 17, 2024, the civil lawsuit names the Government of India, Doval, Goel, former R&AW officer Vikash Yadav, Gupta and unidentified individuals as defendants. Pannun alleges that Indian officials conspired to assassinate him in New York in 2023 because of his advocacy for an independent Sikh state. India has rejected allegations of official involvement.
The Tuesday direction follows an earlier order of November 9, when the US court permitted Pannun to pursue service through Indian courts after an earlier attempt through India's designated central authority was unsuccessful.
Gupta's Criminal Case Is Separate
The lawsuit is distinct from the criminal proceedings against Gupta, who pleaded guilty in February 2026 to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with the alleged assassination plot.
The guilty plea in that case does not establish the allegations against Doval, Goel or the Indian government in the separate civil lawsuit. The US court's decision to facilitate service of documents is also procedural and does not amount to a finding on the merits of Pannun's allegations.