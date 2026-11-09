Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district police shot a murder suspect in the leg and apprehended him after he allegedly attacked an arresting police team.
The confrontation occurred when a special team intercepted the suspect regarding a murder case, and he pulled out a hidden weapon to attempt an escape.
The injured suspect was admitted to Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital under police guard and faces additional charges for assaulting officers.
A murder suspect who allegedly killed his friend with a beer bottle, was shot at and nabbed by a police team in Cuddalore, an official said on Monday.
The victim was a local history-sheeter identified as Prithiviraj, and he was killed in the violent encounter in Reddiachavadi, on Deepavali night, allegedly by Arulasaru, police said.
Upon receiving information, a local police team traced the suspect who was hiding in a cashew grove in Epputhur and tried to nab him. However, he attacked the police with a knife, injuring a Sub-Inspector of Police and attempted to flee.
Immediately, the police opened fire, shooting him in the leg and apprehended him.
Both the suspect and the injured Sub-Inspector are currently receiving treatment at the Cuddalore government hospital, the official said, and added that the murder suspect was successfully apprehended within four hours of the occurrence of the crime.