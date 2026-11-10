Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Indian Squad Announced; Bansari Solanki Steps In For Savita

Salima Tete leads defending champions India for the Asian Champions Trophy with veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia rested for Bansari Solanki
Head coach Sjoerd Marijne is introducing positional shifts, moving Rutuja Pisal and Ishika Chaudhary to midfield and Nikki Pradhan to defense
The six-team tournament runs from November 19 to 28, with India opening their campaign against Malaysia
Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has been rested from the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal, replaced by Bansari Solanki in the Indian women's hockey squad unveiled on Tuesday, with head coach Sjoerd Marijne also announcing changes to the roles of some players during the event.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly-built International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal and India will enter as the defending champions. India will begin their campaign against Malaysia on the opening day of the competition.
Mid-fielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the team, which is playing its first international tournament after the historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan last month.
The six-team competition will feature India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. Like India, South Korea too have won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy three times.
The 25-year-old Bansari has been part of the squad that won the Asia Cup last year. Bichu Devi Kharibam retained her place as the other custodian in the squad.
"This is the moment I want to give other players the chance to showcase their talent on the international stage. Some players will be playing in different positions than they normally do, so that I can see how they perform in a different role," said Marijne.
"We are excited to play in front of the home crowd and finish the year well," he added.
As part of the role shuffling, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who played as a forward in the Asian Games, has been named in the mid-field for the ACT. Similarly, mid-fielder Nikki Pradhan is part of the defensive line-up, while Ishika Chaudhary has been moved from defence to mid-field.
The ACT will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing the other five once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.
The opening day will see Asia's top-ranked team China take on Thailand in the tournament opener before the India-Malaysia clash following an opening ceremony.
The Indian team will then face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25.
The semi-finals will be played on November 27 and the medal matches on November 28.
With the home crowd behind them, the Indian team will look to deliver another strong performance and continue their winning momentum.
"The Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 is an important opportunity for our team to carry forward the momentum of their historic Asian Games triumph," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.
"Playing in front of home supporters will be a great motivation, and I am confident the players will put up a strong performance and make the country proud," he added.
Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also wished the team success in the tournament.
"As defending champions, the team will be determined to maintain its winning momentum. We look forward to an exciting competition and strong support from hockey fans across Madhya Pradesh," said the Secretary General.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo
Mid-fielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeeet Kaur, Ishika.
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan.