Sanjay To Lead Young India Men’s Hockey Team On New Zealand Tour Marking 100 Years Of Sporting Ties

Sanjay will captain a young Indian men’s hockey team on a New Zealand tour from November 15 to 23
India will play three matches against New Zealand on November 19, 21 and 22 at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland
Hockey India has named a 20-member squad mixing Under-21 players and members of the current India A core
Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a young Indian men's hockey team on a three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, with the trip marking 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.
India will face the hosts on November 19, 21 and 22 at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland. The tour gives a young squad a chance to test itself overseas while also marking a centenary milestone in India-New Zealand sport.
Hockey India announced the 20-member squad on Monday. The group brings together emerging Under-21 players and members of the current India A core, with the tour aimed at giving young players international exposure.
Centenary Tour Context
The trip looks back to 1926. That year, an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand in a landmark visit that featured the legendary Major Dhyan Chand. It became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand.
That history gives the coming matches added weight. The three-game series is not only a development tour for a young side but also a tribute to a sporting link that began a century ago.
Young Squad Named
The squad has 20 players. Mohith HS and Pawan are the two goalkeepers in the touring party. Sanjay will anchor the defence alongside Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka and Yashdeep Siwach.
The midfield includes Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur and Venkatesh Kenche. Hockey India has picked the group from a mix of rising Under-21 players and the current India A core.
The forward line has five players—Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal. The selection is meant to give young talent a chance to gain international exposure.
Coaches Welcome Challenge
Craig Fulton sees value in the timing. “The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home,” Fulton said.
The chief coach said the matches will also help the support staff assess the emerging players against strong opposition in home conditions. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the tour will celebrate a century of sporting friendship while giving young players a chance to showcase their potential.
India vs New Zealand Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match 1
|Nov-19
|Thursday
|11:00 AM
|Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland
|Match 2
|Nov-21
|Saturday
|8:30 AM
|Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland
|Match 3
|Nov-22
|Sunday
|6:30 AM
|Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland
India's Squad
India: Mohith HS, Pawan, Talem Priyobarta, Sanjay (c), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Anmol Ekka, Yashdeep Siwach, Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Venkatesh Kenche, Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.