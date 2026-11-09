Sanjay To Lead Young India Men’s Hockey Team On New Zealand Tour Marking 100 Years Of Sporting Ties

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a 20-member young Indian men’s hockey team on a three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, with matches in Auckland on November 19, 21 and 22. The tour marks 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties and offers international exposure to emerging players

image Prefer on Google
Indias mens hockey team
India's men's hockey team | Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Summary of this article

  • Sanjay will captain a young Indian men’s hockey team on a New Zealand tour from November 15 to 23

  • India will play three matches against New Zealand on November 19, 21 and 22 at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland

  • Hockey India has named a 20-member squad mixing Under-21 players and members of the current India A core

Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay will lead a young Indian men's hockey team on a three-match tour of New Zealand from November 15 to 23, with the trip marking 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

India will face the hosts on November 19, 21 and 22 at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland. The tour gives a young squad a chance to test itself overseas while also marking a centenary milestone in India-New Zealand sport.

Hockey India announced the 20-member squad on Monday. The group brings together emerging Under-21 players and members of the current India A core, with the tour aimed at giving young players international exposure.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

By Outlook Sports Desk

Centenary Tour Context

The trip looks back to 1926. That year, an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand in a landmark visit that featured the legendary Major Dhyan Chand. It became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand.

That history gives the coming matches added weight. The three-game series is not only a development tour for a young side but also a tribute to a sporting link that began a century ago.

Related Content
Tilak Varma said Gautam Gambhir has told India the New Zealand T20I results will shape the rest of the tour. - File
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. - AP

Young Squad Named

The squad has 20 players. Mohith HS and Pawan are the two goalkeepers in the touring party. Sanjay will anchor the defence alongside Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield includes Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur and Venkatesh Kenche. Hockey India has picked the group from a mix of rising Under-21 players and the current India A core.

The forward line has five players—Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal. The selection is meant to give young talent a chance to gain international exposure.

'Lies Will Eventually Come Out': David Warner Backs Khawaja As Sandpaper Gate Rocks Australian Cricket Again | Watch

By Outlook Sports Desk

Coaches Welcome Challenge

Craig Fulton sees value in the timing. “The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home,” Fulton said.

The chief coach said the matches will also help the support staff assess the emerging players against strong opposition in home conditions. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the tour will celebrate a century of sporting friendship while giving young players a chance to showcase their potential.

India vs New Zealand Schedule

MatchDateDayTime (IST)Venue
Match 1Nov-19Thursday11:00 AMLloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland
Match 2Nov-21Saturday8:30 AMLloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland
Match 3Nov-22Sunday6:30 AMLloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland

India's Squad

India: Mohith HS, Pawan, Talem Priyobarta, Sanjay (c), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Anmol Ekka, Yashdeep Siwach, Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Venkatesh Kenche, Ajeet Yadav, Uttam Singh, Karthi Selvam, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories