Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi for energizing and accelerating Uttarakhand's development journey.
The Chief Minister highlighted major infrastructure, connectivity, and social welfare initiatives transformational to the state.
The remarks were made to express gratitude for the central government's ongoing support for regional growth.
The foundation laid by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whom Uttarakhand became a separate state, now finds the strength of PM Narendra Modi's leadership, which drives the state toward prosperity and self-reliance, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Dhami thanked Modi who had extended greetings on the occasion of Uttarakhand's foundation day a day before.
Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.
“I am sharing the unprecedented work and achievements accomplished in the realms of development and public welfare in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, under the guidance and support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dhami said.
“Today, Uttarakhand is establishing its identity as an excellent tourism destination, an industry-friendly state, and a rapidly growing economy. This 'new' Uttarakhand is paving the path toward the welfare and progress of every section of society,” he said.
In the letter, Dhami wrote that reading the message from the PM, he sensed not merely “the greetings of a prime minister, but the sentiments of a deeply sensitive individual who shares a profound bond with the soil of Uttarakhand”.
“The warmth expressed in your words has conveyed to every citizen of the state that, for you, Uttarakhand is not just another state in India, but a sacred land—one deeply intertwined with emotions, spiritual consciousness, and personal bonds. On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my deepest, heartfelt gratitude for this affectionate message,” wrote Dhami.
The chief minister said that the creation of Uttarakhand was the culmination of a long-drawn-out public struggle, countless sacrifices, and the aspirations of the people.
“The vision, sensitivity, and firm political resolve of the former prime minister and 'Bharat Ratna' recipient, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee—who played a pivotal role in realising the dream of a separate state—remain etched in golden letters in the history of Uttarakhand,” the chief minister said.
He added that the foundation Vajpayee laid is now being strengthened, as “your leadership drives the state toward prosperity and self-reliance.”
The chief minister further said, “At the sacred feet of Baba Kedarnath, you (PM Modi) once declared that the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of Uttarakhand. This proclamation provided a new direction, a renewed sense of self-confidence, and fresh energy to the state’s development journey.”
He said that in the years that have passed, it has become clear that this was “not merely a political pledge, it was a national commitment”.
“The most significant hallmark of your leadership is that you have not limited development merely to statistics, announcements, or physical infrastructure; rather, you have placed the needs of the person standing at the very margins of society—as well as those of families living in remote, mountainous regions—at the heart of national priorities,” Dhami added.