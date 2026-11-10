Grandson Cannot Claim Share In Grandfather's Property Allotted To Father After Partition: SC

Before the Supreme Court, the appellant relied on Section 29A of the Hindu Succession (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 1989. He argued that the compromise decree had not converted his father’s share into individual property and that his father held it as the karta of a coparcenary. He also contended that the purchasers could not acquire greater rights than the seller, and that his father had not established legal necessity for the sale. The appellant cited earlier rulings in Rohit Chauhan v. Surinder Singh and Arshnoor Singh v. Harpal Kaur.