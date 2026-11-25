CIA and ODNI recently identified a cybersecurity breach involving unclassified information
The intrusions affected a network used to search public material for intelligence insights
ODNI said there were no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated they had recently identified a cybersecurity breach that exposed some unclassified information, according to a person familiar with the matter. The New York Times first reported the breach.
The intrusions hit a network used to search public, unclassified material for intelligence insights, the Times reported. In response, the ODNI stated there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems."
The breach adds to a series of technology outages and cyber incidents affecting US government systems and major companies. It also raises fresh questions about the security of networks that handle public-source intelligence and other federal data.
What Was Exposed
Key details remain unclear. The Times said it was not specifically known what unclassified material had been compromised.
The newspaper also said information at other government agencies was believed to have been exposed. It did not say how the breach occurred.
That leaves the scope of the incident uncertain.
Wider Cyber Disruptions
The breach is the latest in a string of recent disruptions. A separate breach was also reported at the US Department of Agriculture.
The FBI has disclosed two breaches in recent weeks. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also faced cyber incidents.
Last week, an internal NSA network used to communicate classified information was offline for a period. Separately, the FBI is investigating an apparent breach of a national law enforcement database maintained by the agency.
These incidents followed a nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel after air traffic controllers struggled to communicate with pilots.
Major companies have also been hit by outages this month. Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft all reported system problems, putting a spotlight on weaknesses in critical infrastructure, banking systems and digital platforms used by millions of Americans.
Administration Explains Outages
The Trump administration said the outages were not the result of a coordinated cyberattack. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton went on Sunday morning news programmes to reassure Americans.
Clayton linked the outages to rushed patching and system upgrades. He said hackers now have sophisticated artificial intelligence tools that let them mount attacks on an unprecedented scale.
Even so, the incidents have sharpened concern around the resilience of US government networks.