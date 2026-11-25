Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia employees, saying it was unacceptable that he had violated the company's code of conduct, which he helped write.
Nvidia's code identifies personal relationships as a possible source of conflicts of interest and prohibits unwanted sexual advances, invitations and comments in the workplace.
Huang's reinstatement has not ended scrutiny of Nvidia's corporate governance, with separate investigations involving alleged chip diversions and national-security concerns continuing.
A company’s code of conduct is meant to set the standards by which its employees are judged. At Nvidia, its chief executive has now found himself answering to rules he helped write. Jensen Huang apologised to employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, acknowledging that he had made “terrible mistakes” and saying it was “not acceptable” that he had violated the company's code of conduct. His remarks came a day after Nvidia reinstated him as CEO, following his November 12 resignation amid revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reported to have had contact with China's Ministry of State Security.
Huang told staff that he had helped write the code and that breaking it was unacceptable. He also rejected suggestions that his return was the result of pressure from US President Donald Trump. Trump, however, told CNBC that he had spoken to Nvidia's directors and had “convinced them” to bring Huang back.
The competing accounts have added another layer of scrutiny to the board's decision to reinstate the executive who co-founded the chipmaker more than three decades ago.
What Nvidia's Code Of Conduct Says About Personal Relationships
Nvidia's publicly available Code of Conduct is built around five core values: innovation, intellectual honesty, speed and agility, excellence and determination, and working as one team. It also sets out expectations on integrity, fairness, respect, trust and corporate responsibility.
The document says every employee and board member is expected to read, understand and comply with the code. It also extends its expectations to third parties, including consultants, contractors and service providers.
One section is particularly relevant to the questions surrounding Huang's conduct. Under “Integrity and Fairness”, Nvidia says employees must avoid actual or potential conflicts between personal interests and their obligations to the company. It specifically lists investments and personal relationships among activities that may create conflicts of interest.
Employees who encounter a perceived or actual conflict are advised to contact the company's Employment Legal team. The code does not say that every personal relationship constitutes a violation; rather, it requires employees to identify and address situations that could compromise their responsibilities to Nvidia.
The company's section on respect sets out another standard. Nvidia says it does not tolerate conduct that is abusive, intimidating or creates a hostile working environment. Its examples include unwanted sexual advances, invitations or comments, as well as remarks about personal choices and appearance. The document also says managers are expected to serve as ethical role models and promptly report or escalate suspected violations.
The code also describes the consequences of non-compliance. Depending on the circumstances, violations may lead to additional training, disciplinary action or termination of employment or service. Any waiver requires written approval from Nvidia's Compliance Committee. If a waiver involves a board member or executive officer, it must be disclosed in accordance with applicable rules and laws.
Huang's Return Puts Corporate Accountability Under Scrutiny
During Tuesday's meeting at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Huang also spoke about the personal toll of the controversy. According to the reporting, he said he was attending daily therapy and acknowledged the damage his actions had caused. He described the meeting with employees as one of the hardest he had faced.
His reinstatement has not ended the questions surrounding Nvidia. The company is dealing with scrutiny over alleged links between a business associate and suspected Chinese intelligence activity, while the US Justice Department is investigating Singapore-based Megaspeed over the alleged diversion of Nvidia processors to Chinese customers in violation of export restrictions.
Huang is also scheduled to appear before congressional committees in December. These investigations are separate from the company's internal conduct questions, but together they have placed its governance and oversight under sustained scrutiny.