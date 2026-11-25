A company’s code of conduct is meant to set the standards by which its employees are judged. At Nvidia, its chief executive has now found himself answering to rules he helped write. Jensen Huang apologised to employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, acknowledging that he had made “terrible mistakes” and saying it was “not acceptable” that he had violated the company's code of conduct. His remarks came a day after Nvidia reinstated him as CEO, following his November 12 resignation amid revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reported to have had contact with China's Ministry of State Security.