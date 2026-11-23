Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang after consulting US officials.
Trump, Musk and Altman welcome the CEO's return.
Elizabeth Warren criticises the decision, citing export controls.
Nvidia has announced on Monday that it is reinstating Jensen Huang as its CEO and president after the company spoke with several US officials.
Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return after a series of meetings with him. It said the discussions had given members confidence in his honesty and ability to lead the company.
The board also sought views from senior US government officials before making the decision. Following those discussions, it concluded that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk.
The political and corporate leaders of the world reacted to the reinstatement of Huang as CEO of Nvidia. Here are a few notable reactions-
Donald Trump On Jensen Huang’s Return
US President Donald Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO in a post on Truth Social. He said the company's board "made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO."
Trump also said, "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."
He further cited the U.S. Attorney General's position, saying, "The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct." Trump also praised Huang personally, adding, "On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure."
Elon Musk And Sam Altman
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk reacted to the announcement in a post on X, writing, "The mistake has been corrected." Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, wrote, ‘Jensen!’ on his X handle.
Senator Elizabeth Warren Criticised The Decision
US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised Nvidia's decision to bring Huang back as CEO, calling it a "reckless decision". She wrote on her X account that Huang, the company's executives and its board still needed to answer questions from Congress about Nvidia's compliance with US export controls.
Warren also called on the Trump administration to explain what information senior government officials had shared with Nvidia before the reinstatement. "The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what 'input' was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement."
She further said, "Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk."
Senator John Curtis Questions
Republican Senator John Curtis has questioned the return of Jensen Huang and has asked for details about what was told to the government before deciding on the return of Huang.
He wrote on his X, “Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk. I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”
He further said that it was the right decision that Huang had stepped down. He is also seeking information on what has changed in the days between Huang’s resignation and his reinstatement.
Curtis further wrote on his X, “Mr. Huang was right to step down when the affair came to light. Just 11 days after Nvidia announced his departure, the board brought him back while its own independent investigation was still underway. Last week, the board said it didn’t intend to reinstate him. I’d like to know what changed.”