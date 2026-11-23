Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Shubman Gill for agreeing to call off play with 15 overs left on Day 5
Ashwin insisted India should have bowled at least 10 more overs with Washington Sundar.
Ashwin noted that the result-chasing intensity seen under Virat Kohli's captaincy was missing
Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not pleased with India's body language on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. According to Ashwin, India "lacked urgency" and belief in winning the match.
Ashwin also questioned Shubman Gill's decision to shake hands with 15 overs still left on the final day.
"I would have loved to see the play go on for the next 15 overs. Why not?" Ashwin said on his podcast.
"I know there are five wickets to be taken. Give it a try for 10 overs; make Washington Sundar bowl," Ashwin added.
India had a 352-run first-innings lead after posting 720/9 declared in the first innings and restricting New Zealand to 368 in theirs.
New Zealand finished on 239 for five, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the Indian attack before the two captains agreed to call off the contest.
New Zealand batted out 120 overs before a draw was declared at the Basin Reserve on Monday.
Ashwin points out that the Indian team lacked the belief to win the match. "I didn't see the belief in them to win the match," Ashwin said.
He also indicated that this wouldn't have happened under Virat Kohli's captaincy. "There is one thing you can learn from Virat Kohli's captaincy. I will never say that another captain or another bowler would have won you the Test match from that situation. But urgency helps," Ashwin said.
Ashwin also expressed his disappointment over Indian players letting Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips settle into their innings.
"I noted Daryl Mitchell wasting time by trying to fix the sight screen. He was talking to our captain, our players. He was laughing and sharing jokes with our fielders. These things never happened in our team," Ashwin said.
"Yes, when we had the upper hand, we would find time to enjoy. But when we are chasing a result, we were always ready for a fight. You can't let the batter go into his comfort zone. The fielders were not coming close."
'We Dominated But Didn't Nail It'
Defending his decision to call off the match early, Shubman Gill said that he wanted to keep his bowlers fresh for the next match. Ashwin agreed with the explanation, but still insisted that India should have bowled more overs in the match.
"Sometimes you have to be realistic, yes. But this is the demand of Test cricket. Test players have to be prepared for this. If you thought Bumrah was overworked, then bowl seven overs with the spinners, crowd the batters. Show the urgency to win the Test," he said.
"Yes, we dominated the Test match, but we didn't nail it. You won't win a Test match for dominating, no?"
"I am not even saying India should have taken those five wickets. But they needed to show the urgency. When you travel overseas and play Tests, you often don't get into such dominant positions. After coming here, taking a backseat should irritate you."