Tom Latham agreed with Shubman Gill that the Kookaburra ball softened too quickly in Wellington
Latham said the ball offered bowlers less assistance after the first few overs
Gill had said the ball’s condition affected carry and movement and reduced wicket-taking chances
Tom Latham has backed Shubman Gill's criticism of the Kookaburra ball after the drawn Wellington Test. He said it appeared to lose hardness too quickly and gave bowlers less assistance.
Gill said the ball's condition affected carry and movement after the match, India Today reported. Latham agreed with that view but made clear that any change to the playing conditions was not his call.
Ball Softness Concerns
Gill said the Kookaburra lost hardness quickly and that bowlers were paying the price in Wellington. As the ball wore down, he argued, edges were less likely to reach the wicketkeeper or the slip cordon. That reduced wicket-taking chances as the match drifted to a draw.
Latham agreed. “Yeah, I think he's spot on in terms of the ball. Apart from day one, where the wicket had probably a little bit more in it, as you saw throughout the game, the ball tended to get soft,” Latham said.
He then explained the timing of the change. “You get through those first few overs, first 10 overs with a new ball and things look slightly different. Whereas I think the usual characteristics of grounds in New Zealand, the ball tends to stay a bit harder and obviously carries through a little bit more and probably swings for a little bit longer,” Latham said.
Saliva Ban Debate
Gill also questioned why the saliva ban is still in force even though the Covid-19 period is well behind everyone. Latham did not side with him on that point and said he was unsure whether the rule would change after what the pandemic had meant for the world.
He was cautious. “In terms of rules and conditions, it's not necessarily up to me. Certainly from a saliva point of view, I'm not sure that will change, obviously, what the world has been through,” Latham said.
Latham added that teams now have to work within the existing rules and manage the ball as well as they can through an innings. “We work as hard as we can to keep the ball in as good a condition as possible from a swing point of view. But obviously conditions dictated that it didn't necessarily allow for long periods of time,” said Latham.