A Cessna 210 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off Mississippi, killing all six people aboard, including two boys aged eight and 10.
Coast Guard divers recovered the bodies from the aircraft's fuselage after an hours-long search operation.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash as the aircraft was travelling from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida.
Six people, including two boys aged eight and 10, were killed after a small aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday, the US Coast Guard said. Divers located the bodies of all six occupants inside the aircraft's fuselage after an hours-long search operation.
The Cessna 210 went down in the waters between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Four adults and two children were aboard the aircraft, Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said, according to AP.
The Coast Guard said the regional air traffic control tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact with the aircraft at around 3:45 pm. Responders searched the area for several hours.
According to AP, initial searches located three life jackets, a life raft and the aircraft's cabin floating in the water. Divers subsequently reached the fuselage, where they found the bodies of the six occupants.
Flight-tracking website FlightAware showed that the aircraft was travelling from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, when it crashed.
Cmdr Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard's search and rescue coordinator for the Mobile area, described the outcome as heartbreaking.
“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he said in a statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, AP reported.
The Mississippi plane crash comes weeks after another fatal aviation accident in Florida. Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet plunged into the ground in south Florida, killing all nine people aboard. The crash was recorded on video by people inside their cars.