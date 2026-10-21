A French Mirage 2000D crashed near Rogéville in north-eastern France during a training flight on October 20.
One body was recovered, while search operations continued for the second crew member.
French authorities opened safety and judicial investigations as the cause of the crash remained unknown.
A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed in north-eastern France during a training flight on Tuesday evening, killing at least one crew member and leaving another missing, according to French authorities. The aircraft went down near Rogéville, in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department, as emergency services launched a search operation for the two people on board. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.
The aircraft belonged to the French Air and Space Force’s 133 Nancy-Ochey air base. The French Armed Forces Ministry said the crash occurred at around 10.40 pm local time on October 20, as the aircraft was returning from a mission. One body had been recovered, although authorities said its identity had yet to be confirmed. Search operations were continuing for the second crew member.
Search Under Way For Missing Crew Member
The two-seat aircraft was carrying a fighter pilot and a navigator who also served as a weapons systems officer. French media reported that the wreckage was located in the area around Rogéville, north-west of Nancy. Emergency services, including firefighters and gendarmes, were deployed to the crash site as the search continued.
Local official Henry Lemoine said debris had been spotted by a drone and that substantial emergency resources had been mobilised. Authorities established a crisis coordination centre in Rogéville to support the response. Officials have not announced what caused the aircraft to crash, and the circumstances remain under investigation.
The French Armed Forces Ministry said both safety and judicial investigations had been opened to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. The ministry has not announced a cause, and further details about the crew were awaited as search operations continued.
Mirage 2000D Designed For Ground-Attack Missions
The Mirage 2000D is a two-seat combat aircraft designed primarily for ground-attack missions. Developed by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation, it can operate during both day and night and is equipped for missions in complex environments. The aircraft has been used in several French military operations, including deployments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and the Sahel region.
The crash comes after previous accidents involving French military aircraft. In January 2019, two crew members died when a Mirage 2000D crashed during a low-altitude night flight in eastern France. In July 2021, another Mirage 2000D crashed near Nancy, but its crew managed to eject. Investigators will now examine the latest crash to determine whether technical, operational or other factors contributed to the accident.