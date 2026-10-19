US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has transferred Indian national Rajinder Kumar to state custody in Oregon to face prosecution over a November 2025 crash that killed a newlywed couple. Kumar, 32, has been indicted in Deschutes County on two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from a collision on US Highway 20 involving a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed across the road. The allegations remain pending in court, and Kumar has not been convicted.