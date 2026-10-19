Rajinder Kumar has been returned to Oregon custody to face two counts of first-degree manslaughter over a crash that killed a newlywed couple in November 2025.
The victims, William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, died when their car struck a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Highway 20.
The case has raised questions about the handling of an immigration detainer after Kumar’s release from county custody in April 2026.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has transferred Indian national Rajinder Kumar to state custody in Oregon to face prosecution over a November 2025 crash that killed a newlywed couple. Kumar, 32, has been indicted in Deschutes County on two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from a collision on US Highway 20 involving a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed across the road. The allegations remain pending in court, and Kumar has not been convicted.
ICE announced the transfer on October 18, saying Kumar had been returned to Oregon to face the state charges. The agency said it would pursue his immigration case under federal law after the criminal proceedings conclude. The move follows months of uncertainty over whether Kumar would face trial in Oregon or be deported before the case could be heard.
Newlyweds Died In November 2025 Crash
The crash occurred on November 24, 2025, near milepost 51 on Highway 20 in Deschutes County. According to Oregon State Police, Kumar’s Freightliner tractor-trailer was jackknifed and blocking both lanes when a westbound Subaru Outback struck the trailer. The Subaru’s driver, William Micah Carter, 25, and passenger Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, died at the scene. The couple had married just 16 days earlier and were returning from their honeymoon.
Investigators said darkness and the absence of active emergency warning equipment were being considered major contributing factors. Kumar was arrested after the crash and initially faced charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. The case later proceeded with more serious manslaughter charges. The authorities have not publicly established why the truck jackknifed.
ICE Detainer Dispute Delayed Case
Kumar was initially arrested after the crash, but was released on bail in April 2026. ICE said it had lodged an immigration detainer with the Deschutes County Jail, which released him without honouring the request. Federal agents arrested him on April 22. A judge subsequently issued a nationwide arrest warrant with security set at $1 million, and Kumar was returned to the county jail on October 15. He is being held without bail, according to local reporting.
The case has drawn attention to the intersection of criminal prosecution and immigration enforcement. Kumar entered the US in November 2022, according to federal authorities, and was placed in removal proceedings. ICE has said it will resume pursuing his immigration case after the state proceedings conclude. His trial is scheduled for January 2027, while a pretrial release hearing was set for October 23. Kumar has pleaded not guilty to the charges.